National Football Museum nets winning Easter activities for all the family

The National Football Museum is hosting a jam-packed programme of events for families over the Easter holidays, designed to test your creativity and thinking skills through interactive challenges, crafts, and activities.

From Saturday 5 April – Monday 21 April, challenge your inner detective skills with Goal Line Glow’, using LED lights and simple circuits to recreate iconic football moments and play a real-world version of ‘Spot the Ball’. Explore iconic football photographs from the museum’s collection, solve the puzzle, and wire up your circuit to reveal if you’re right!

Design, build, and test your ultimate ball-kicking contraption with a variety of building materials to inspire creative thinking. You’ll have 30 minutes to tinker, test and refine your invention, before putting your ball-kicking contraption through their paces. The ‘Kick-Start Challenge’ is first held on Tuesday 8 April and then again on the 10, 11, 16, 17 and 19 April.

Football isn’t just about feet! From heads to toes, knees to noses, our collection is packed with surprises. ‘More Than Just FOOTball: The Body Part Challenge’ will ask you to follow the riddles and clues to uncover some of the strangest and most unexpected items hidden in our Play Gallery using your free self-guided task card. Running from 5 – 21 April.

That’s not all, though! Throughout the Easter holidays, the National Football Museum, in partnership with the BBC, will be running a special exhibition delving into the 60 years of history behind the nation’s favourite footballing show – Match of the Day. Explore how the programme has trailblazed and transformed the football broadcasting world, and peer into the future with special teasers for NFM visitors.

Running alongside ‘MotD @ 60’ is From Pitch to Page, an immersive look into the magic of football annuals from the 1950’s to present day. Learn how annuals have evolved throughout the decades and explore important and unforgettable stories that have shaped the game we love today.

Tim Desmond, CEO at the National Football Museum, said:“Easter is always a vibrant time in Manchester – the weather is getting warmer, and the city centre is buzzing with energy. We’re thrilled to welcome visitors to the museum this holiday season - we’ve lined up a fantastic range of activities for all ages from interactive fun to immersive experiences.

“We want to spark creativity and inspire curiosity with our events and activities. Whether you’re a football fan, a history buff, or just looking for a family-friendly day out, we’ve got plenty to offer.”

All our challenges and exhibitions are included with general admission tickets and will take place across the museum.