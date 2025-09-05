New exhibition to tell the story of Black musicians from Toxteth

A new photographic exhibition in Liverpool is set to tell the story of Toxteth’s Black musicians of the 1950s and 1960s, whose influence reached The Beatles and beyond.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This autumn, the University of Liverpool’s Victoria Gallery & Museum (VG&M) presents Toxteth: The Harlem of Europe. Running from 11 October 2025 to 26 April 2026, the free exhibition features portraits by Liverpool photographer Ean Flanders. Alongside striking new images of musicians from that era, Flanders also captures portraits of their descendants.

Presented in partnership with local charity Mandela8, arts development organisation Northern Roots, and the VG&M, the exhibition draws on the knowledge and memories of community figures such as singer Ramon “Sugar” Deen and Carol Phillips - daughter of Harold “Lord Woodbine” Phillips, and elders who were active in the area during this era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toxteth: The Harlem of Europe celebrates Toxteth’s Black musicians from across two decades, telling the story of a generation whose talent and innovation helped shape the sound of modern British music.

At The Jacaranda. Joe Ankrah. Founding member of The Chants for whom the Beatles acted as backing band, and mentor to many L8 musicians.

Legends from Liverpool’s music scene feature, including: Chris Amoo and Dave Smith from The Real Thing, Garry Christian from The Christians, Ramon “Sugar” Deen from The Harlems, Joe Ankrah and Alan Harding from The Chants, female harmony group Distinction, and reggae artist Ramon Judah, who continues to champion Liverpool 8’s rich musical tradition today.

Nicola Euston, Head of Museums and Galleries at the University of Liverpool, said: “We’re delighted to host this exhibition at the Victoria Gallery & Museum, helping to shine a spotlight on this significant moment in not only Liverpool’s history but that of the global music scene. As signatories of the Liverpool Arts and Culture Race Equality Manifesto, we are committed to ensuring our programmes reflect the diversity and richness of the communities we serve. It has been a pleasure to work once again with Ean Flanders, and to collaborate with Northern Roots, Mandela and L8 community members on a project that is both celebratory and deeply rooted in Liverpool’s cultural heritage.”

The exhibition will examine how out of the racial inequality of 1950s and 60s Liverpool emerged a rich, dynamic music scene centred on the vibrant nightlife of Toxteth in L8. Clubs such as the Whitehouse, the Palm Cove, and Dutch Eddies became hubs of creativity and musical excellence. Complementing Flanders' portraits will be a selection of archival images, bringing to life this time in L8’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key figures included The Chants - backed at times by The Beatles - The Harlems, The In Crowd, “The Godfather” Odie Taylor, Derry Wilkie, and Lord Woodbine (Harold Phillips), a Trinidadian calypsonian who first sampled Liverpool nightlife whilst serving in the RAF during WW2 before returning to the UK on the Windrush. Woodbine, known affectionately as "Woody", formed the Royal Caribbean Steel Band, mentored The Beatles, promoted them at his New Colony Club, and helped drive them to Hamburg for their first major break.

At LIPA. Vocal harmony group, Distinction. Sisters Barbara and Susan Phillips, Amanda Smith, and Donna Alleyne – the first female Black British group to be signed by a major record label (EMI).

In 1964, when The Beatles refused to play for segregated audiences in the US, Paul McCartney said: “It wasn’t a political decision - we’re from Liverpool - all the bands, Black, white, we all just played together.”

Ean Flanders said: “It is a pleasure to be working once again at the Victoria Gallery & Museum. My involvement in this project grew from hearing the many stories of the artists and musicians of that era, and the struggles and inequalities they endured. I feel it is vital that these pioneers are acknowledged, not only for the influence they had in Liverpool, but also for the impact they made far beyond the city.

Co-Founder of Northern Roots, Adam Collerton said: "This exhibition features legends from the Liverpool music scene, Chris Amoo and Dave Smith from the Real Thing, Garry Christian from the Christians, Ramon “Sugar” Deen from the Harlems, Joe Ankrah and Alan Harding from the Chants, Distinction who carried the legacy through into the 1980s and reggae artist Ramon Judah who has carried the torch of Liverpool 8’s musical heritage into the present day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Liverpool is home to Europe’s oldest Black community, this being mainly due to the city’s involvement in the transatlantic slave trade. The early Black community included sailors, previously enslaved people from the Americas and the sons of African rulers, all of whom contributed to the rich cultural heritage of the area where many of them settled – Toxteth in Liverpool 8.

At The Brindley Theatre, Runcorn. The Real Thing. Britain’s most successful Black group of all time. Chris Amoo (originally from The Chants) and Dave Smith.

“This exhibition celebrates the enduring impact of these inspirational artists and the resilient, creative community of Toxteth that gave rise to them."

Chair of Mandela8, Sonia Bassey said: "Liverpool is home to one of Europe’s oldest Black communities, rooted in the city’s involvement in the transatlantic slave trade and its global maritime connections. The earliest Black presence included enslaved and formerly enslaved Africans brought to Liverpool by ship captains, as well as Black seamen who settled after working on merchant and naval vessels.

“Over time, the community was also shaped by African-Caribbean migrants and the sons of African rulers sent for education, all of whom contributed to the rich cultural heritage of Toxteth on Liverpool 8, the area where many of them settled. This exhibition celebrates the enduring impact of these inspirational artists, and the resilient creative community of Toxteth that gave rise to them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition will be accompanied by an events programme including a performance from KOF + Jazz Gittens at the Tung Auditorium on Wednesday 29 October 2025 (1-1.50pm)

Toxteth: The Harlem of Europe is curated by Ean Flanders, Northern Roots and Leonie Sedman, Curator of Heritage and Collections Care at the University of Liverpool.

Prostate Cancer UK is the exhibition’s charity partner. It is working with Toxteth, The Harlem of Europe to raise awareness of prostate cancer and the importance of early diagnosis. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with1 in 8 men diagnosed in their lifetime. The risk is even greater for Black men, who face double the risk.