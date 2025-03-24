New seasonal menu heralds the arrival of Spring at Liverpool restaurant

As the days grow lighter and ever so slightly warmer, a popular Liverpool restaurant has launched a brand-new menu with a range of dishes that reflects perfectly the time of year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those looking to go out and enjoy a meal that’s inspired by the spring can now head to Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse Bar & Grill on Chapel Street where a new seasonal menu has just become available.

Reflecting Pierre White’s ethos of serving dishes that are not only in keeping with the time of year but use ingredients that are fresh, simple and classically prepared, the new range of seasonal specials sit seamlessly alongside the main à la carte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, a two-course, set menu for under £20 provides exceptional value for money dining. Called the ‘1961’ in homage to Pierre White’s birth year it’s perfect for business lunch meetings or anyone wanting to dine out early doors such as those heading to the theatre or cinema.

New season asparagus now being served at the Marco Pierre White's Steakhouse Bar & Grill at Hotel Indigo, Liverpool

Included on the seasonal dishes are New Season Asparagus, Cream of Cauliflower Velouté, Box Tree Chicken Liver Pâté, Supreme of Salmon and Steakhouse Crabcakes all in keeping with Spring time.

Kieran Poole, general manager said: “It’s always exciting to bring out a new spring menu. It features a mouth-watering mix of classic dishes perfect for the longer, lighter days and has all the hallmarks of one of Britain’s greatest chefs.

“People love to eat out as it allows them to escape from their daily routines. The new spring menu is focused around our belief that good quality food should be an experience that is shared and enjoyed with friends and family and where escapism is the final ingredient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What guests sometimes fail to realise as well is that all our menus come direct from Marco personally, who devises the dishes with our food team. He then cooks each dish to check that it tastes great before signing it off ready for the menu.

Crabcakes are just one of the new dishes available at Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse at Hotel Indigo, Liverpool

“It’s almost as if you’ve had your meal cooked by the great man personally.

“The 1961 set- menu is also exceptional value for money. We don’t know of any other venue where guests can enjoy a starter and steak main for just £19.61.

“We now look forward to welcoming guests new and old and to show them what dining out Marco Pierre White style is all about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/steakhouse-bar-and-grill/liverpool

Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse Bar & Grill Liverpool is located within Hotel Indigo Liverpool, a boutique hotel operated by Valor Hospitality.