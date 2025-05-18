Next Chapter for Book Bonanza UK: Liverpool Event Announced for June 28th

Following the resounding success of the London Book Bonanza at Waterstones Piccadilly, Book Bonanza UK is thrilled to announce its next stop: Liverpool.

On Friday, June 28th, the Atlantic Mercure Hotel will play host to a brand new Book Bonanza event, bringing together independent authors, book lovers, and literary small businesses for another unforgettable celebration of books and creativity.

Readers can look forward to meeting a wide range of indie authors, exploring new titles across genres, and having meaningful conversations with the people behind the stories. As with previous events, there will also be stalls from small businesses offering unique, bookish accessories and gifts.

“The energy in London was incredible, and we can’t wait to bring that same atmosphere to Liverpool,” said the team at Book Bonanza UK. “These events are about more than just books—they’re about building a community that supports authors and celebrates reading.”

One of Liverpools Attending Authors - Raven Leithe Harlow, Who Also Showcased At The London Book Bonanza

Doors will open at 12 p.m., with the event running until 4 p.m.. Whether you’re a longtime bookworm or simply curious to discover something new, this is an afternoon not to be missed.

Tickets and more information can be found on Book Bonanza UK’s social media pages and official website (@BOOKBONANZA99 or www.bookbonanza.co.uk)

Mark your calendars—Liverpool, your Book Bonanza is coming!