North West community pubs collect Over 5,000 advent calendars over Christmas

80 pubs in the North West, have successfully collected over 5,000 Advent calendars to donate to local community groups in need ensuring those experiencing hardship this year can still enjoy the countdown to Christmas.

The pubs are part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led division of Admiral Taverns – which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales. In total, across its estate the Group successfully collected over 16,000 Advent calendars.

As part of the campaign, each pub was tasked with collecting as many Advent calendars as possible throughout November by encouraging customers to purchase and drop them off at their local Proper Pub. Once received, the operators donated them to their chosen local charity or cause including nearby primary schools, local foodbanks and children’s hospitals.

Please find the full list of pubs within the North West that took part, as well as a comment from Mark Brooke, Managing Director at Proper Pubs, on the fantastic achievement.

Mark Brooke, Managing Director at Proper Pubs, commented: “Whilst Christmas is a wonderful time of year, we understand for many that it can be incredibly challenging. This year, in the spirit of Christmas, we wanted to give a little bit back to those that may be struggling so that everyone has a something to enjoy on the countdown to the big day.

I’m delighted that we ran this initiative as it stands testament to the importance of community pubs and I hope it also goes someway in showing our appreciation for the ongoing support we have continued to receive from our loyal customers this year.

I’m truly blown away by the efforts of our operators and their communities who came to together to make this happen and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them from the bottom of my heart.”