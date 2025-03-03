North West's biggest Oktoberfest returns to Liverpool

The biggest celebration of Bavarian culture in the North West returns to Liverpool later this year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oktoberfest arrives at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool on September 20th which is the same day the fun starts in Munich, making it the perfect time to bring a taste of the world’s most famous beer festival to the city.

Early bird tickets are now on sale with thousands expected to raise a stein and join the party which this year includes more opportunities to experience the event as a VIP.

Paul Laing from Oktoberfest Liverpool said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest celebration of Bavarian culture in the North West returns to Liverpool

“Now in our third year, we’re looking to again raise the bar, in terms of the entertainment, the range of food and different German beers on offer.

“Of course, we’ll have the traditional bratwurst and pretzels with more tasty food and other surprises to be revealed.

“Our VIP experience, with a private hut and dedicated hostess, sold out last year so we’re planning some more, with other new attractions also at the event.

“With Oktoberfest 2025 already gearing up to be another fun-filled fiesta with a Bavarian twist, we’ll be announcing more details in the coming weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oktoberfest returns to Liverpool later this year

Colm Graham, Head of Partnerships, Hospitality and Exhibition Sales, at ACC Liverpool said:

“Oktoberfest Liverpool is now a key date in the calendar, with people travelling across the region to experience the occasion.

“It’s always great to see so many people dressed up in lederhosen and getting in to the Bavarian spirit.

“It’s proved to be a safe environment for couples and groups to enjoy a bit of Bavarian culture as the best of the Munich Oktoberfest lands in Liverpool.”

There are two sessions on Saturday 20th September at 12pm-5pm and 6pm-11pm.

For more information follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @oktoberfestliverpool