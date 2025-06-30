Paul Carrack brings 50-year celebration to Liverpool Philharmonic Hall in 2026
The shows follow the release of his 20th solo album, The CountrySide of Paul Carrack, due out 4 July 2025. Carrack’s return to Liverpool, a city rich in musical history, promises an unforgettable evening of hits, heartfelt storytelling, and world-class musicianship. Tickets are available now via BookingsDirect.com.
Recorded in the heart of Nashville, The CountrySide of Paul Carrack is a personal tribute to the music that helped shape his musical identity. The album features eight country classics alongside two original tracks: the emotionally resonant “In the Cold Light of Day” and a powerful reimagining of “Love Will Keep Us Alive.”
“There’s something deeply honest about country music—it’s always spoken to me,” Carrack says. “To record this in Nashville was a bucket-list moment. I’ve had the idea for this album for years. Now it feels right. And I’m thrilled to take these songs on the road, mixed in with all the favourites. Liverpool’s going to be something special.”
Over a stellar five-decade career, Carrack has built a reputation as one of the most respected and recognisable voices in music. From his breakout with Ace’s “How Long,” to lending his vocals to Squeeze’s “Tempted” and Mike + The Mechanics’ timeless “The Living Years,” his legacy is undeniable. His solo catalogue boasts soul-pop gems like “Eyes of Blue,” “Satisfy My Soul,” and “Don’t Shed a Tear.” He’s also performed alongside music royalty including Eric Clapton, Elton John, Ringo Starr, and The Smiths.
Liverpool fans can expect an emotionally rich performance blending new country material with the hits that have defined Carrack’s extraordinary journey. Backed by his long-time band—renowned for their musical chemistry—the show will be one of the tour’s standout moments.
“The band and I are bringing everything to this tour,” Carrack says. “Fifty years is a milestone, and we’re celebrating it properly. These Liverpool shows will be full of energy, soul, and a few surprises. Can’t wait to see everyone there.”
LIVERPOOL SHOW DETAILS
Friday 1 May 2026
Saturday 2 May 2026
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
2026 UK TOUR DATES
APRIL 2026
WED 15 – GATESHEAD The Glasshouse ICM
THU 16 – SHEFFIELD City Hall
SAT 18 – GLASGOW Armadillo
SUN 19 – EDINBURGH Playhouse
FRI 24 – CARDIFF Utilita Arena
SAT 25 – BOURNEMOUTH International Centre
SUN 26 – BRIGHTON Centre
MAY 2026
FRI 1 – LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall
SAT 2 – LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall
SUN 3 – MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall
THU 7 – BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall
SUN 10 – LONDON Theatre Royal Drury Lane
