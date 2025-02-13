Radisson Hotel Group is offering the ultimate Valentine’s Day staycation in Liverpool

By Sarah Tonnas
Contributor
Published 13th Feb 2025, 17:03 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 08:44 BST
Capturing the spirit of love with a romantically refined menu, Radisson RED Liverpool is spreading the love with its eclectic range of Valentine’s Day experience. Specially curated with lovers in mind, there’s an option for every type of lover to indulge this occasion.

A match made at Radisson RED is on the cards this year with this dreamy romantic offering at the vibrant 4-star hotel. Nestled in the city centre, this stylish Grade II listed building is a mere stone’s throw away from Liverpool Lime Street’s metropolitan train station.

Most Popular

Offering characterful rooms and suites, its in-house upscale restaurant is the perfect location for lovers to bond over a romantic meal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For one night only, the hotel will be offering its Valentine’s Day menu of oysters with pate mousse or French Boullibaisse for fans of a seafood starter; those less keen on fish have the option of a delicious onion soup as the perfect winter warmer alternative to whet the appetite.

Radisson RED Liverpoolplaceholder image
Radisson RED Liverpool

For main courses, the Liverpool hotel’s curated selection of meals to keep lovers sated with a choice of crispy duck, smooth cherry, fresh celeriac and black pudding or swordfish, kale tartare and a zesty lemon curd. A vegetarian alternative features a delicate curried parsnip wellington and pomme de terre. To sweeten the deal, a sharing dessert platter and luxury charcuterie board with a paired wine is available to finish.

Available exclusively on Friday 14th at Radisson RED, Liverpool Lime Street for £45 per person. Radisson RED Liverpool offers 201 rooms with room rates starting at £151 per night for two people for the 14th February.

Related topics:Liverpool
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice