Radisson Hotel Group is offering the ultimate Valentine’s Day staycation in Liverpool
A match made at Radisson RED is on the cards this year with this dreamy romantic offering at the vibrant 4-star hotel. Nestled in the city centre, this stylish Grade II listed building is a mere stone’s throw away from Liverpool Lime Street’s metropolitan train station.
Offering characterful rooms and suites, its in-house upscale restaurant is the perfect location for lovers to bond over a romantic meal.
For one night only, the hotel will be offering its Valentine’s Day menu of oysters with pate mousse or French Boullibaisse for fans of a seafood starter; those less keen on fish have the option of a delicious onion soup as the perfect winter warmer alternative to whet the appetite.
For main courses, the Liverpool hotel’s curated selection of meals to keep lovers sated with a choice of crispy duck, smooth cherry, fresh celeriac and black pudding or swordfish, kale tartare and a zesty lemon curd. A vegetarian alternative features a delicate curried parsnip wellington and pomme de terre. To sweeten the deal, a sharing dessert platter and luxury charcuterie board with a paired wine is available to finish.
Available exclusively on Friday 14th at Radisson RED, Liverpool Lime Street for £45 per person. Radisson RED Liverpool offers 201 rooms with room rates starting at £151 per night for two people for the 14th February.