Raver Tots family-friendly rave is coming to Liverpool in May

By Reiltin Doherty
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 15:00 BST
Raver Tots, the UK’s leading multi-award-winning family-friendly rave and festival, is back and better than ever for 2025, bringing one of its high-energy raves to Invisible Wind Factory on May 24. This exciting day promises to be filled with music, dance, and fun activities that the whole family will enjoy.

The Liverpool event will showcase show-stopping performances from special guest DJs playing the best in house, garage, and drum and bass. This year Raver Tots has already seen performances from the likes of So Solid Crew, Artful Dodger, DJ Luck and McNeat, Leanne Louise, alongside dancers, performers, cold pyro, bubbles, festival-sized confetti blasts, multi coloured lasers and lighting, parachute games, giant balloons, licensed bar and face painting, to create the ultimate multisensory experience for all ages.

With more events, new venues, and an all-star residency of legendary artists, Raver Tots promises an unforgettable experience for families looking to celebrate music and dance together in 2025.

Saoirse Holland, Director of Raver Tots, said: “We're thrilled to be launching our biggest Spring/Summer tour yet. It feels so important this year to take some time out, hit the dancefloor and celebrate life with our loved ones, we've pulled out all the stops with our lineups and I can't wait to see everyone enjoying themselves!”

Raver Tots offers a safe and fun environment for all ages, with music played at child-friendly noise levels

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, May 24
  • Time: 2pm – 4pm
  • Location: Invisible Wind Factory, 3 Regent Road, Liverpool L3 7DS
  • Tickets: Kids tickets from £15 and Adult tickets from £17.

Raver Tots offers a safe and fun environment for all ages, with music played at child-friendly noise levels and a focus on creating lasting memories for families.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable family experience in Liverpool. Book your tickets now at https://www.fatsoma.com/e/rt7754h8/raver-tots-liverpool

