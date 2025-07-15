Smurfs up: New Mersey launches Smurftastic giveaway to celebrate new movie

Little Smurfs and Smurfettes across South Liverpool are in with the chance of bagging a free ticket to the brand-new Smurfs film this weekend as New Mersey launches an exciting giveaway.

To celebrate the launch of the much-anticipated film, the centre is offering free tickets to the first 10 people who turn up to Cineworld dressed as a Smurf between Friday 18th and Sunday 20th July.

Locals are encouraged to don their best Smurf outfit for the chance to bag a free seat and join in with the movie magic.

Russell Hall, Centre Manager at New Mersey, said: “We love seeing families enjoying quality time together at New Mersey, and with the Smurfs making their return to the big screen, we wanted to do something a little bit different to celebrate. It’s a real family favourite and we can’t wait to see little ones dress up and join in the fun to bring a bit of blue magic to the centre.”

Released on Friday 18th July and featuring stars such as Rihanna, the new Smurfs film will see the loveable blue characters embarking on a mission to save Papa Smurf from the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, with help from new friends along the way.

To be in with the chance of bagging a free showing of the new film, simply turn up to Cineworld in time for one of the screenings on opening weekend (Friday 18th – Sunday 20th July) dressed as a Smurf.

The Cineworld team will allocate 10 ticket codes on a first come, first served basis, to be redeemed on a showing of the Smurfs movie over the weekend. The competition will close once all tickets have been awarded and entrants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult to redeem their prize.

More information and the full terms and conditions can be found here.