Songs to remember VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, The Floral Pavilion, New Brighton presents a tribute to the legendary stars who kept us smiling through the dark days of World War II.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spirit of the Blitz recaptures the defiant optimism of war-torn Britain, remembering the heroes of that treasured generation through the songs that tell their stories; songs like Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree, Bless 'Em All, Leaning On A Lamp-Post, and of course, We'll Meet Again.

VE Day is commemorated annually throughout Europe, but this year is deemed especially important as the last big anniversary where a significant number of veterans will remain to celebrate the coming of peace and to honour their fallen comrades. Andy Eastwood, the show’s producer, who also portrays morale-boosting entertainer George Formby, describes it as a moving experience:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The wonderful thing about Spirit Of The Blitz is that it means many things to different people. On the surface, it's a heart-warming, uplifting singalong. They were such awful times that the entertainment had to be bright and breezy and cheerful. But beneath the humour is a subtext of suffering and tragedy. Everyone in that audience will be remembering loved ones who went through it, so it's very thought-provoking too."

Maggie O'Hara as Vera Lynn

Also performing are singer Maggie O'Hara, who pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn and Anne Shelton, and multi-talented Pete Lindup, recreating the comedy of Max Miller and Robb Wilton. Pete is looking forward to the show immensely: "Some of our audience will remember the forties, and it's an honour to entertain them, but it's also great for younger people to see the lovely warm way that performers charmed an audience back then. Swinging live music and good clean comedy – what better way to salute our heroes?"

Spirit Of The Blitz is at The Floral Pavilion, New Brighton on Tuesday, 27 May at 2pm. Tickets can be booked online at floralpavilion.com or via the Box Office on 0151 666 0000.