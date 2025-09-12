Strawberry Field Liverpool unveils interactive art piece in collaboration with Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts

The Salvation Army's Strawberry Field, the iconic Liverpool attraction immortalised by John Lennon in The Beatles hit, 'Strawberry Fields Forever', has unveiled a new interactive art installation, in collaboration with Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA).

‘Shine On Wall!’ features an image of John Lennon’s iconic glasses and lyrics to well-known hit Instant Karma! (We All Shine On!), invites graduates from The Salvation Army’s Steps at Strawberry Field programme, that empowers young adults with learning difficulties, who are neurodivergent or have barriers getting into paid work, to write a personal message on a recycled CD and add it to the ‘Shine On! Wall’, symbolising their achievements at Strawberry Field.

The artwork was created by LIPA student Steff Norman who came to Strawberry Field as part of its Learning Hub university outreach programme and was unveiled by Julia Baird, John Lennon’s sister and Honorary President at Strawberry Field. The unveiling came ahead of The Salvation Army’s Steps programme’s summer graduation, a celebration of the trainees who have completed the scheme at Strawberry Field which includes Steps to Work, supporting young adults into employment. This summer saw 44 trainees graduate from the programme, with 64% having achieved paid work*.

Lynne Furlong, Learning Hub coordinator at Strawberry Field said, “From the moment we met Steff, it was clear how passionate he was about the project and how quickly he resonated with the values and culture of Strawberry Field. Throughout the design process, Steff developed innovative ideas which reflected the themes of inclusion, creativity, sustainability and empowerment, while also honouring the centre’s history with John Lennon.

Steff Norman and Julia Baird stand in front of the Shine On! Wall at the artwork launch

“The final design captures these themes perfectly, offering our trainees not only the chance to leave a lasting mark at Strawberry Field, but also the inspiration to keep shining as they take the next steps on their journey.

“Through this new collaboration with LIPA, we have had the privilege of working with such a talented and passionate artist. It’s been a pleasure to get to know Steff, and we wish him every success for what we know will be a very bright future.”

Jamie Fitzgerald, Theatre & Production Technology lecturer at LIPA said, “Steff’s Shine On! wall is a powerful reflection of how creativity can inspire connection and inclusion. LIPA’s collaboration with Strawberry Field has given a meaningful opportunity for our students to engage with communities and create work that resonates directly with them.”

For more information about the Steps at Strawberry Field programmes, visit www.strawberryfieldliverpool.com/steps-strawberry-field