Swashbuckling treasure hunt celebrates Adventure Coast Southport relaunch

In celebration of its transformation from Pleasureland to Adventure Coast Southport, the theme park is launching an exciting Pirate Treasure Hunt to kick off the 2025 season.

Running until Sunday, March 9, this thrilling event invites Southport residents and visitors to unearth hidden treasures scattered throughout the town (not inside the theme park).

Each clue leads to a concealed treasure box nestled within the heart of Southport. The first five intrepid explorers to locate each box will be rewarded with a Family Ticket for four to Adventure Coast, promising a day of thrills and memories.

But the adventure doesn't end there. All subsequent discoverers will gain entry into a Grand Prize draw, with the coveted reward of a weekend getaway in Southport.

This exclusive package includes a two-night stay at a premier local hotel, a round of Viking Golf, and park tickets for four to Adventure Coast, ensuring an unforgettable escapade.

Pirate-themed clues will be shared online and via social media, providing entertaining hints to guide participants on their quest.

As the inaugural event under its new banner, Adventure Coast Southport aims to redefine entertainment and leisure in the region.

The Pirate Treasure Hunt will continue over four consecutive weekends, also visiting Liverpool, Manchester, and Blackpool, leading up to the official park opening.

As part of its exciting plans for the 2025 season, Adventure Coast Southport is introducing a vibrant new identity and a host of fresh experiences.

This transformation will focus the park as a premier family destination, featuring upgraded attractions, immersive themed areas, and enhanced guest facilities.

The rebranding reflects a commitment to the town's broader regeneration efforts, infusing Southport's coastal landscape with renewed energy and excitement.

To find out more about the Treasure Hunt and to join the adventure, visit the website.