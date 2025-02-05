The Irish House Party - A True Taste Of An Irish House Party Live On Stage at The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool

Friday 7th March, The Tung Auditorium, 60 Oxford St. Liverpool. L7 3NY. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £20.00 +BF. Box Office: 0151 974 1500.

The Irish House Party is set to return to the UK in February and March 2025. This captivating show transports audiences to the heart of an impromptu Irish house party, offering a unique blend of traditional Irish music, dance, and comedy.

From the infectious energy and humour of the musicians to the lightning-fast footwork of the dancers, the show really captures the essence of Ireland's musical heritage. It celebrates centuries-old traditions but with a contemporary twist. There are no twee costumes or backing tracks resulting in a proper live theatre experience.