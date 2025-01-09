The longest pony to ride again in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of traditional sea shanties, folk music and fun-filled musical storytelling are in for a treat next month.

British band The Longest Johns and Catalan’s El Pony Pisador continue their highly successful collaboration The Longest Pony with a run of UK tour dates next month, which includes a date at O2 Academy 2 Liverpool on 3rd February.

With both bands known for their infectious energy, harmonious vocals and sense of humour, they will perform a set list inspired by their collaborative album ‘The Longest Pony’.

Taking their name from the Lords of the Rings inn, The Prancing Pony, El Pony Pisador are festival favourites throughout Europe and North America, with their inclusive sound drawing on traditional songs from all over the world, but especially Celtic influences and sea shanties.

The Longest Pony: The Longest Johns and El Pony Pisador

Featuring Ramon Anglada, Guillem Codern, Miquel Pérez, Martí Selga and Adrià Vila, the group’s adventurous spirit and playful approach to traditional music have made them a fan favourite, both in Spain and internationally.

All hailing from Bristol, The Longest Johns have been together since 2013, captivating audiences with their rousing sea shanties and folk songs. Their line-up of Jonathan ‘JD’ Darley, Andy Yates, Robbie Sattin rose to global fame with their viral hit ‘Wellerman’ and have since become one of the leading voices in modern folk music, with a twist of humour and history in their performances.

They have graced the stages of international folk festivals and toured the UK, Europe and North America. They've gained a massive following online with more than 400 million streams across all platforms, more than half a million YouTube subscribers and over 200,000 hours watched on Twitch. Their gaming partnerships include Sea of Thieves and Wanderworld.

Looking ahead to February’s tour dates, The Longest Johns’ Jonathan ‘JD’ Darley said, “The songs of the sea know no boundaries so it's perfectly natural to us to make music with our Catalán friends, our brothers in song.”

The Longest Pony play the O2 Academy 2 Liverpool on 3rd February.

It's a sentiment echoed by El Pony Pisador: "This collaboration was born from friendship and mutual respect between our two groups, and shows we can be proudly independent while celebrating all that we have in common."

With sold-out shows and rave reviews from Catalan audiences, The Longest Pony UK Tour promises to be even bigger and better this time around.

Tickets to see The Longest Pony perform at the O2 Academy 2 Liverpool on 3 February are available from the venue and via www.thelongestjohns.com/live.