Tickets for Gulliver's all new Land of Lights on sale soon

Super early bird tickets for this year's Land of Lights festival at Gulliver’s World in Warrington are on sale soon.

The tickets, which start from just £10 per person, will go on sale for a limited time only on Monday 1 September at www.landoflights.co.uk.

The highly anticipated event, which is back in Warrington for the third year running, features all new lanterns and will open its gates on selected dates from November 2025 and run until January 2026.

Land of Lights 2025 promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, featuring new lanterns covering 12 dreamworlds including an array of incredible dinosaurs. In addition, there will be music, entertainment and street food with thousands of visitors expected once again.

Ross Partridge, festival manager, said: "We can’t wait for Land of Lights to return once again here in Warrington. Our customers really enjoy coming to see the lights and sparkle and we know they will be really impressed by our display this year.

“Our super early bird tickets are a real bargain but you have to hurry as these discounted rates are only available for a limited time so make sure you don’t miss out!”

The one-mile trail will showcase a huge array of amazing lanterns and displays, creating a wonderous, wild, and magical atmosphere suitable for all ages.

The Land of Lights festival will also take place at two other Gulliver’s resorts in 2025 – Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes and, for the first time, at Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.