Treat mum to a wonderful Mother’s Day Weekend at Gulliver’s World

A fantastic fun-packed adventure awaits mums at this year’s special Gulliver’s World Mother’s Day Weekend.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For March 29-30, the Warrington theme park is serving up a great special offer – each adult can enjoy free entry for the day with each paying child, with the Gulliver’s team ready to create some truly mum-mentous memories for all the family.

Prices for Mother’s Day Weekend start from £23 per day – and, as usual, guests can save money when booking in advance online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once visitors have stepped through the doors into Gulliver’s World, they can take their pick from more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities, including The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, and animatronic dinosaurs, along with Gulliver’s Gears which opened last year – a car-themed area with two exciting rides; the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster, and Overdrive, a 360-degree thrill and one of Gulliver’s most daring rides.

The Wriggler, Gulliver's World

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “Mother’s Day Weekend really marks the start of our new season, when excitement levels at the park step up a notch and our team pulls out all the stops to show mums and their families an incredible time at Gulliver’s World.

“We have a fantastic season ahead, with lots of special events and guest visitors, and what better way to get things moving than with a fun-packed family extravaganza to show mums how special they are.”

For those treating mum to a visit to Gulliver’s World, why not make it a weekend stay by booking in overnight to one of the range of accommodation available, which includes the onsite hotel, housing Unicorn, Cowboy, Sweetie and Pirate-themed rooms, and themed dens, lodges, and tipis in the Wilderness Wharf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gulliver’s World opened in 1989, the second of the four theme parks in the Gulliver’s family, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit the website.