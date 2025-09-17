Treat the family to a magical celebration with Christmas at Gulliver’s World!

Santa is bringing his sleigh to Gulliver’s World during the festive season, with a glittering array of treats lined up to entertain all the family.

The Warrington theme park will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with a dazzling variety of special Christmas packages to choose from on select dates from November 15 through to December 24.

And making a return this year is Santa’s Enchanted Elevator, an immersive experience to enter Santa’s Grotto. After entering the ‘elevator’, families will get a magical view through its windows of the North Pole and when the doors open, they are right outside Santa’s Grotto to meet the man himself!

The packages start at £27 per person with the ‘Smasher’, which includes selected Christmas rides, entry to Santa’s Grotto, and the chance to choose your own gift from the Elf Workshop.

Christmas at Gulliver's

You can enjoy a ‘Festive Breakfast’ package for £34 per person, including a North Pole Express Experience and the chance to see Santa in his Grotto, entrance to Gully’s Christmas Show, and, of course, breakfast.

There is also the ‘Cracker’ package, at £35 per person, which comes with a lovely dinner and the ‘Twinkle’ package, at £39 per person, which includes entry to the magical Land of Lights Lantern Festival!

There are also four off-peak packages, ranging from ‘North Pole Express’ at £12 per person to ‘Cracker’ at £29 per person. Concessionary rates are available on all packages.

Christmas at Gulliver's

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “We’ve been busy planning our Christmas treats with Santa himself, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone, young and old, to enjoy the festivities at Gulliver’s. The Enchanted Elevator is back, the North Pole Express will be running, the Elf Workshop will be a hive of activity, and Land of Lights once again promises to be a highlight of the season. We are always conscious that the festive season can be an expensive time for families, so we have tried once again to keep our prices as low as possible.”

You can make your festive visit to Gulliver’s World even more special with a Santa Sleepover in the superb range of accommodation on offer, including the onsite hotel, which houses Unicorn, Cowboy, Sweetie and Pirate-themed rooms, and themed dens, lodges, and tipis in the Wilderness Wharf.

What’s more, Gulliver’s World has a special Christmas 2025 sale, offering a saving of 25% on all Christmas packages on November 22, 23, 29 and 30, and December 5, 12, 19 and 22. And there are discounted festive sleepovers on selected dates too between November 14 and December 14.

To get the online discount code, just visit www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk