Two Northwest chefs to cook up a GBM-inspired feast in Liverpool

Two multi-award-winning Northwest chefs are set to unite for a one-night-only dining experience inspired by their respective journeys on the Great British Menu.

On Tuesday, July 1 at 7pm, Jack Bond - co-owner of the Michelin-starred and three AA Rosette The Cottage in the Wood, in the Lake District, and winner of the 2025 Northwest GBM regional heat, will join Dan McGeorge, 2021 GBM Champion of Champions, at his central Liverpool restaurant, Vetch, for a collaborative six-course dinner.

This exclusive event will see just 26 guests enjoy a carefully curated menu showcasing dishes from both chefs’ winning GBM appearances. Tickets are priced at £90* per person, with an optional wine pairing available for £60.

Highlights include:

The Cottage in the Wood, Whinlatter, Lake District, chef-owner Jack Bond.

Dan’s dessert, “Give The Dog A Bone” – a playful milk chocolate mousse shaped like a bone, filled with miso caramel, and served with salted caramel ice cream and yuzu gel. A dish that pays tribute to guide dog pioneers Muriel Crooke and Rosamund Bond, who began their work in a lock-up in Wallasey, Merseyside.

Jack’s “Watch Your Mouth” - a lip-shaped sour cherry choc-ice inspired by Liverpool icon Paul O’Grady and his iconic alter ego, Lily Savage.

*Please note: This is a set menu, and the chefs are unable to accommodate allergies or dietary requirements.

Jack Bond said: "I’m thrilled to be cooking in my hometown of Liverpool alongside fellow Liverpudlian Dan at his Hope Street restaurant, Vetch. We’re looking forward to sharing our food stories and serving up some of the standout dishes from our Great British Menu journeys."

Vetch chef-owner Dan McGeorge

Dan McGeorge added: "Cooking with Jack is going to be amazing. I can’t wait for us to serve up some of the highlights from our GBM menus to guests, and I’m looking forward to heading up to the Lakes for the return leg in the coming months."