UK’s longest-running craft beer event returns to Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle this month

One of the UK’s best-loved beer festivals is returning to Liverpool this month, bringing top breweries, street food and music to the heart of the Baltic Triangle.

Craft Beer Expo runs from Thursday 29th to Saturday 31st May at Black Lodge Brewery, taking over its sprawling indoor and outdoor site on Kings Dock Street. Now in its twelfth year, the Expo is the UK’s longest-running craft beer event and a mainstay of the national beer calendar, known for championing independent breweries and keeping things fresh.

With more than 30 breweries involved and hundreds of beers pouring, it’s a chance to explore everything from crisp lagers and juicy IPAs to sours, stouts and experimental brews. This year’s line-up features returning favourites and new names, including Neptune, Glen Affric, Colbier, Thornbridge, Wylam and more.

There’s plenty for non-beer drinkers too, with cider, gin cocktails, natural wine and alcoholic ice cream all on offer.

Paul Seiffert, co-founder of Black Lodge Brewery and the man behind the event, said: “We started the Expo back in 2013 to bring great beer to people in a way that felt down to earth and fun. It’s grown a lot, but it’s still got that same energy. We’ve always mixed well-known breweries with newer names and made it a genuinely enjoyable way to spend time with your mates, whether you're into beer or just curious.”

There are four sessions across the weekend, with tickets on sale now at www.craftbeerexpo.co.uk. Thursday evening (5pm to 11pm) is £13.50, while Friday evening and both Saturday sessions, afternoon (12pm to 5pm) and evening (6pm to 11pm), are £15. Saturday has proved hugely popular, with weekend tickets (which include access to all sessions) still available for £34.20. All tickets include the first beer.

Food traders include smash burgers from Fatback, tacos from El Polito, Neapolitan pizza from Dough Bros, Indian street food from Aunty’s Kitchen, dumplings from Wong’s, and dessert from Scooped.

Live music will feature throughout, including sets from Liverpool artist Harry James and a full DJ line-up from Matsuri Records, known for high-energy festival sessions in the Baltic.

Paul added: “We don’t just want to put on a good beer event. We want to create a weekend people look forward to, where every detail matters, from the brewers to the soundtrack. The Baltic is where we started, and it still feels like home. We can’t wait for this year’s event.”