Voyagers Restaurant to host exclusive ‘Chapoutier Wine Evening’

Voyagers Restaurant & Bar, nestled in the heart of Liverpool’s vibrant Ropewalks district, is set to host an exclusive evening of wine tasting, offering guests the chance to sample flavours from iconic winemaker Chapoutier.

Taking place on Thursday 20 March, the Chapoutier Wine Evening promises an unforgettable culinary experience paired with a range of premium wines from family-owned wine company Chapoutier.

Guests will be treated to a six-course tasting menu, crafted to complement five wine pairings, including a selection of white, red and sparkling wines.

The menu, created by head chef Jake Parry, features a Lincolnshire Poacher Gougère accompanied by Alchemy Esteban La Combe Pilate VdF Brut Nature Organic on arrival; followed by a starter of Jerusalem Artichoke Velouté served alongside Luberon, La Ciboise Blanc.

The culinary journey continues with a roast scallop, cauliflower puree and charred leek paired with Côtes Du Rhône Blanc Belleruche, before moving to the centrepiece of roasted duck breast with a five-spiced jus complemented by the prestigious Châteauneuf-du-Pape La Bernardine.

To conclude the dining experience, guests will savour a Valrhona Manjari 64% Chocolate Cremoso paired with Bila-Haut Banyuls Vin Doux Naturel Rouge, finishing with White Chocolate and Pistachio Fudge petit fours.

Priced at £65 per person, this exclusive event offers wine enthusiasts and food lovers the opportunity to expand their palates while learning about fine wines from Hatch & Mansfield expert Laurie Davis.

Jake Parry, Head Chef at Voyagers, said: “We’re incredibly excited to present this carefully curated menu alongside the exceptional Chapoutier wines. At Voyagers, we strive to create immersive dining experiences where every element – from the ingredients to the pairings – tells a story.

“We've worked closely with wine experts to ensure a perfect balance between local, seasonal ingredients and the remarkable character of Chapoutier's prestigious vintages. It's about creating those magical moments where food and wine elevate each other, giving our guests an unforgettable dining experience that truly celebrates both crafts."

With limited availability, early booking is advised. For more information and to secure your place, visit: https://voyagersliverpool.com/whats-on/