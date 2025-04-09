Warrington Pride 2025 set to take over the town centre this June

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warrington Pride is set to return on Saturday, 14 June with a town-wide celebration that champions equality, inclusion and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community.

Centred around Warrington town centre, this year’s event will once again bring together local organisations, venues and partners to create a programme that spans across key locations – from Time Square and Golden Square to Warrington Market and beyond.

The Pride parade, a focal point of the day, will begin in Time Square and travel through the town before finishing in Golden Square. Hundreds are expected to take part, with local charities, community groups, businesses and allies all joining the procession.

Andrea Morley, Project Manager at Warrington BID, said: “Warrington Pride has become such a powerful celebration in our town centre calendar. The parade is a real moment of togetherness and positivity, and the route from Time Square to Golden Square really reflects how much of the town is involved in making this happen.”

Time Square will once again host a full day of activity, with a main stage featuring live performances from local artists and visiting acts. This year’s line-up includes a headline performance from ‘Sweet Like Sabrina’ - a tribute to pop star Sabrina Carpenter - expected to start no earlier than 6.30pm. Programming is still being finalised, with the full schedule running until around 9pm.

Ian Cox, Centre Director at Golden Square, added: “Each year we see Warrington Pride grow in both scale and spirit, and the energy it brings to the town is amazing. From the moment the parade enters Golden Square to the different events taking place throughout the day, it’s a chance for people from all walks of life to come together and celebrate.”

Golden Square will host a wide range of activity throughout the day, including live music performances, DJs, dance shows, arts and crafts, face painting, hair braiding and a silent disco. A number of information stands will also be located across the centre for those wanting to find out more about local services and support.

As well as live entertainment, the day will include workshops and community events hosted by the University of Chester, alongside a mix of stalls, information stands and activity throughout the town centre. Local organisation TAGS will also be on hand to share more about their 1-2-1 and group support services for LGBTQ+ young people, including Youth TAGS (11–17 years) and support for 17–24-year-olds.

Cllr Tony Higgins, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Community at Warrington Borough Council, said: “Warrington Pride is an important day for so many people and reflects the kind of place we want our town to be - inclusive, united and supportive of everyone. The programme taking shape this year really shows how the whole town can get behind something positive and meaningful.”

The event is being supported by key partners including Warrington BID, Warrington Borough Council, Golden Square, Culture Warrington and the University of Chester. Warrington Pride is also working closely with Cheshire Police to help ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.

Further programme details will be shared in the coming weeks. Visit wearewarringtonbid.co.uk/warringtonpride2025/ and follow Warrington BID and Time Square on social media for the latest updates.