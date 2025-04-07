'What's the story?' In conversation with Oasis manager Marcus Russell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This May, The Tung Auditorium present Before Oasis: In Conversation with Marcus Russell - a rare opportunity to hear the story of how one of the UK's most successful artist managers came to work with Oasis, the definitive act of Britpop.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with Dr Mike Jones from the University of Liverpool's Department of Music - a lifelong friend of Russell's - they will reflect on memories of Russell's formative music industry experiences as a young gig promoter.

The story begins in his hometown of Ebbw Vale in South Wales, eventually leading to his management of Jones's band Latin Quarter, which became a springboard to a 40-year career.

The conversation will be followed by an audience Q&A.

Marcus Russell back in the day

Thursday, May 8 | 7pm

The Tung Auditorium, Liverpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A little bit more about Marcus and Mike...

Marcus Russell

Marcus' early music promoting career in the 1970's, alongside Mike, included gigs by bands such as Mott the Hoople, Pete Brown's Piblokto and Supertramp. In the late 70's continuing as a promoter in London with bands such as XTC, Steel Pulse and The Stranglers. After managing Mike Jones' band Latin Quarter in the mid ’80’s, Marcus managed The Bible, Johnny Marr, The The and Electronic. Alongside and after Oasis, he also managed Mercury Rev, Crowded House, Hard Fi, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

Mike's career began as a songwriter, when he wrote the hit single 'Radio Africa' as part of the band Latin Quarter. The band released four albums for major record companies and two further albums for independent companies. After experiencing this process as young professional in the industry, Mike researched his experience as a PhD student in the Institute of Popular Music at Liverpool University.

He was then appointed as Programme Lead for the first ever MBA in Music Industries. Subsequently, he developed an MA degree in Music Industry Studies at The University of Liverpool. In recent years, Mike has also developed the MA Classical Music Industry course in partnership with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and contributed to the MA in The Beatles: Music Industry and Heritage.