Wirral-born trailblazing bassist returns for homecoming show on upcoming UK tour

One of the UK’s most beloved bass guitarists is returning for a special homecoming show featuring a star-studded lineup, as part of Milap's 40th anniversary in Liverpool.

This July, Shez Raja will take to the stage of the Wirral’s lauded Future Yard alongside electric guitar sensation Guthrie Govan, to present his new album Spellbound.Born and raised in Parkgate, Raja will return to his hometown venue following a stellar sellout show last September.

Voted one of the 'Hottest Bass Players in the World' by readers of Bass Player magazine and widely known for his collaborations with global jazz legends Mike Stern, Randy Brecker and Wayne Krantz, Shez Raja is an established luminary of the international jazz and funk scene. Raja’s eighth studio album Spellbound is a breathtaking exploration of deep grooves, dazzling improvisation and hypnotic soundscapes - an amalgamation of Shez’s trademark ‘Indo-jazz-funk’ sound.

Joining him on-stage is Guthrie Govan, a man with numerous accolades, including being voted ‘Guitarist of the Year’ in Guitarist magazine. The go-to player for Hans Zimmer, Govan’s virtuosic technique and bold creativity have earned him a reputation as guitar royalty on the world stage.

The UK Tour has already sold out for both London shows at the Bear Cafe and Jazz Cafe, followed by Raja’s album launch show which will take place at Ronnie Scott’s in the Autumn.

Future Yard + Milap present

Friday, July 18, 7:30pm

Future Yard, 75 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, CH41 6AB