Wirral-born trailblazing bassist returns for homecoming show on upcoming UK tour
This July, Shez Raja will take to the stage of the Wirral’s lauded Future Yard alongside electric guitar sensation Guthrie Govan, to present his new album Spellbound.Born and raised in Parkgate, Raja will return to his hometown venue following a stellar sellout show last September.
Voted one of the 'Hottest Bass Players in the World' by readers of Bass Player magazine and widely known for his collaborations with global jazz legends Mike Stern, Randy Brecker and Wayne Krantz, Shez Raja is an established luminary of the international jazz and funk scene. Raja’s eighth studio album Spellbound is a breathtaking exploration of deep grooves, dazzling improvisation and hypnotic soundscapes - an amalgamation of Shez’s trademark ‘Indo-jazz-funk’ sound.
Joining him on-stage is Guthrie Govan, a man with numerous accolades, including being voted ‘Guitarist of the Year’ in Guitarist magazine. The go-to player for Hans Zimmer, Govan’s virtuosic technique and bold creativity have earned him a reputation as guitar royalty on the world stage.
The UK Tour has already sold out for both London shows at the Bear Cafe and Jazz Cafe, followed by Raja’s album launch show which will take place at Ronnie Scott’s in the Autumn.
Future Yard + Milap present
Shez Raja & Guthrie Govan
Friday, July 18, 7:30pm
Future Yard, 75 Argyle Street, Birkenhead, CH41 6AB