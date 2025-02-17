Aspiring Social Media Stars Invited to Join Free TikTok Creator Masterclasses

Liverpool-based livestreaming and events company Virtuopo is aiming to inspire a new wave of social media influencers with a series of free masterclasses, designed to help future TikTok creators to learn how to present and produce engaging live content.

The sessions, which will be led by livestreaming specialists from Virtuopo, will see industry experts share insider tips on how to host successful live shopping events on social media. During the masterclasses, budding influencers will have the chance to put their presenting skills to the test in a professional livestreaming studio, while those who are more interested in the technical side can discover the secret of capturing winning content using multi-camera production.

As an official TikTok Shop partner agency, Virtuopo regularly produces social shopping events and influencer livestreams in the green screen enabled virtual studio at its headquarters in Brunswick, Liverpool. Managing Director Chris Holmes, said: “Understanding what makes engaging live content is the first step to success as a creator. Our masterclasses aim to provide a useful insight into the world of hosting TikTok Live events, both from a presenter’s point of view, as well as the technical delivery side, as we look to encourage a whole new wave of creators.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity for anyone who is interested in learning how to produce live social media content to get to know their way around the studio. Presenters can discover the key to showing confidence in front of the camera as industry experts provide tips and tricks on everything from body language to tone of voice. The sessions will also offer a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes during professional TikTok Live events as we explore production techniques using multiple cameras.”

Transmission Studio at Virtuopo HQ regularly hosts TikTok Live shopping events and influencer livestreams.

Virtuopo’s TikTok masterclasses will take place at the company’s Transmission Studio, which is used for corporate virtual and hybrid events, live broadcasts, social media livestreaming, live music sessions and celebrity interviews, as well as video production, photoshoots and podcasts. The TikTok masterclasses are open to all ambitious creators over the age of 18, with limited places available. Please email [email protected] for an online application form for the producers’ session (11 March) or the presenting session (12 March).