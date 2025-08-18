Bam Boo branches out with new Liverpool venue

Brunch and cocktail bar business Bam Boo has expanded with a new venue in Liverpool following a six-figure investment, creating 15 jobs across the company.

A former café on Lark Lane, a popular and vibrant location for casual dining and bars, has been transformed in a project led by main contractor AGG Developments, which is expanding its presence in the commercial and hospitality sectors.

The new venue has 80 covers and is Bam Boo’s second site. Its other restaurant is on Bold Street in Liverpool city centre.

AGG Developments stripped out the premises and reconfigured the layout to create a larger kitchen and two new bathrooms. An outdoor courtyard has been covered with a motorised lantern roof which has a digital thermostat and rain sensor so it opens and closes automatically according to the weather conditions.

The interior of Bam Boo on Lark Lane

The project also involved installing new flooring and lighting, air-conditioning and new seating areas including booths, plus interior design features such as exposed brickwork, mirrors, emerald green tiles and a floral ceiling with bamboo decoration.

AGG Developments is based at Liverpool’s Dakota Business Park and employs nearly 30 staff in total.

Managing director Jon-Paul Hall said: “This was a fantastic project to work on as we grow our presence in the commercial and hospitality sectors. We love the design of the venue, and it was really great to collaborate with our partners on the scheme and bring new styles to building methods.

“The customer liked our attention to detail and our efficient ways of working, and everyone is thrilled with the outcome. There are numerous eye-catching features which are proving popular with customers, including the striking lantern roof, which provides plenty of natural light.

The new venue has eye-catching features

“Lark Lane is an iconic Liverpool location and we wish Bam Boo every success with its expansion.”

Other professionals involved in the project included Octo Architects and signage company Oriel Studios.

Bam Boo serves breakfast and brunch classics such as pancakes, bagels, poached eggs and fry-ups. In the evenings, the venues become cocktail bars with live music and jazz nights. Bam Boo now employs 27 staff in total.

Co-founder and director Lauren Wright said trading at Lark Lane is ahead of expectations as casual dining enthusiasts increasingly seek venues with character, a strong social vibe and a unique experience.

An outdoor courtyard has been covered with a motorised lantern roof

Lauren, who established Bam Boo with Sam Patterson and Lloyd King, said: “We’ve been fortunate to experience overwhelming demand since opening at Bold Street in 2023 – we’ve been fully-booked there for months in advance, and we knew it was time to grow.

“Lark Lane felt like the perfect fit. It’s one of Liverpool’s most vibrant hospitality hubs, with a buzzing, independent spirit that aligns perfectly with the Bam Boo brand.

“Expanding wasn’t just about opportunity – it was also about meeting the demand from customers who wanted more of what we offer, in a location that feels authentic to us.

“We’re delighted with the new venue, which is focused on a theme of bringing in jungle, bamboo and greenery vibes and ambience, with exposed brickwork to make it feel homely.

The new Bam Boo venue on Lark Lane

“Customers coming for the first time have commented how they love the cosy and elegant feel. It’s been busier than we envisaged, and trading is ahead of our initial expectations.

“Working with Jon-Paul and his team was a dream. Everything was always possible, they took great care and provided a 10-out-of-10 service.”

Lauren added: “The industry is definitely shifting but, instead of resisting change, we’ve leaned into it. Today’s customers are looking for casual, characterful spaces that suit their lifestyles – places where brunch turns into cocktails and where the atmosphere is just as important as the menu.

“Bam Boo blends all-day dining with a strong social vibe, which has resonated with a wide audience. While the sector is facing challenges, the appetite for unique, independent hospitality experiences is still strong.

“People want places with personality – not just a meal, but a moment as well. We’ve found that if you focus on quality, experience and consistency, the demand is there.”