Shoppers can look forward to fresher aisles and brighter spaces this year 🛒

Aldi will revamp more than 20 UK stores by the end of 2025

Major expansions planned for Barrow-in-Furness and Ebbw Vale branches

Other stores will get refreshed layouts, brighter interiors, and sustainability upgrades

The programme follows Aldi’s ongoing store enhancement efforts, already modernising 500+ branches

The upgrades complement Aldi’s 2025 plans to open around 40 new stores nationwide

Shoppers across the UK have something to look forward to this year, as a major supermarket announces plans to revamp more than 20 of its stores before the end of 2025.

The updates, part of the Aldi’s ongoing store enhancement programme, promise brighter interiors, improved layouts, and more space for fresh and chilled products.

The upgrades come alongside Aldi’s ambitious expansion plans for 2025, which include the opening of around 40 new stores nationwide.

Aldi’s UK managing director of national real estate, Jonathan Neale, said the investment underlines the retailer’s commitment to delivering a top-notch shopping experience.

“By extending and refreshing our existing sites, we’re providing more sustainable and convenient stores, ensuring they continue to meet the needs of the communities they serve for years to come,” he said.

(Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Which Aldi stores are being upgraded?

Two stores are set for major expansions: the Barrow-in-Furness branch in Cumbria and the Ebbw Vale store in Wales.

Both will see significant extensions designed to make shopping easier and more enjoyable, while a further 21 locations will benefit from refreshed fixtures, improved store layouts, and new sustainability features.

Stores earmarked for improvements before the end of the year:

Albert Street (Eccles)

Almondvale Road (Livingston)

Ambley Road (Gillingham)

Bessemer Road (Welwyn Garden City)

Carley Hill Road (Sunderland)

Clock Tower Retail Park (Chelmsford)

Dunbar Road (North Berwick)

Fishponds (Bristol)

Green Lane (Romiley)

Healaugh Park (Yarm)

Laight Road (Maidstone)

London Road (Brighton)

Newbridge Hill (Louth)

Risedale Road (Barrow-in-Furness)

South Road (Cupar)

Stanier Retail Park (Kettering)

Stephens Way (Carmarthen)

Stretford Mall (Stretford)

The Walk (Ebbw Vale)

Unthank Road (Bellshill)

Walsall Road (Cannock)

Westway House (Clevedon)

Weybrook Road (Heaton Chapel)

