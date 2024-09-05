Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This could change online shopping 😱

Amazon’s AI-powered shopping assistant is available for UK customers.

It launched in beta form on 4 September.

Amazon promises it will be rolled out to more shoppers over the coming weeks.

Amazon shoppers looking for a little help filling up their basket will soon be able to get a hand from an AI-powered assistant. The online retail giant is bringing its high powered chatbot tool - called Rufus - to the UK in a staggered launch.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers will be able to ask the AI assistant a whole host of questions, including asking for recommendations and to compare different products. However not all Amazon users will get to use Rufus at first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon has already launched Rufus across the pond in its native United States and shoppers have asked it tens of millions of questions so far. But when will you get the chance to try it out? Let’s take a look shall we.

When is Rufus launching for Amazon UK customers?

Amazon app seen on a mobile phone. Photo by Edward Smith/Getty Images | Edward Smith/Getty Images

Amazon announced that it is bringing its AI-powered shopping assistant to the UK on Wednesday (4 September). The chatbot launched in beta form on the same day for select Amazon mobile app users.

The online retail giant has promised that it will “progressively roll out” Rufus to more UK shoppers over the coming weeks. So keep your eyes peeled next time you open up the Amazon mobile app.

How do shoppers use Rufus?

If you are wondering how to find and use Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, it actually couldn’t be more simple. As previously mentioned, not all customers have access to Rufus yet but if you do its icon will appear in the bottom right hand corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get a helping hand from the chatbot, all you have to do is click the icon and a chat box will appear on the screen. Customers can expand the chat box to see answers to their questions, tap on suggested questions, and ask follow-up questions.

And once you are done quizzing Rufus, you can dismiss it at any time by swiping down to close the chat box.

So, what can Rufus actually do?

Amazon says that by using the AI-chatbot shoppers can conduct more general product research on Amazon, with queries such as “Types of headphones” or “Types of coffee machines” and receive helpful information to guide them. Which should make it easier to find what you are looking for - if you come into your shopping session with only a vague idea.

Amazon's AI shop assistant Rufus is launching in the UK. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

You can also ask Rufus questions such as “What do I need for climbing?” or “I want to start an indoor garden” and it should (according to Amazon) be able to suggest some potential products. Because Rufus can answer a wide range of questions, it can help customers at any stage of their shopping journey by answering questions not obviously related to shopping, such as “What do I need for baking?”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can also quickly compare different products, so you can find the product that “best suits” your needs and make an even “more confident purchase decision”. And Rufus can also give recommendations based on questions like “What are good gifts for a teacher?”

Have you spotted the Rufus icon in your Amazon app yet? If you’ve tried it out, share your thoughts with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].