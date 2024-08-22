Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Beatles played, stayed and partied at the Casbah in the 1960s

The Casbah Coffee Club is an integral part of Beatles History. Now, fans of the Fab Four will be able to stay at the club where the band played some of their earliest gigs.

Original Beatles drummer Pete Best told LiverpoolWorld: "It is Beatles-themed, but it's not in your face, it's a subtle undertone. It's unique in the fact that there is nowhere else in the world where they can lay claim to; the Beatles played here, the Beatles slept here, and the Beatles partied here."

Pete Best was the original Beatles drummer | Local TV

The Grade 2 listed building in West Derby has now been developed to incorporate five separate apartments, one for each of the Beatles that played and stayed there from 1960 – 1962.

There is the Lennon Suite, the McCartney Suite, the Harrison Suite, the Best Suite, the Sutcliffe Suite, and, of course, the famous Casbah Coffee Club itself in the basement.

Evelyn Weatherston and Andy Rees have been some of the first guests to stay in the suites. Evelyn told us: "I would like to be able to stay in each room, so I want to try and work my way through all the rooms and then no doubt to do the whole thing again."

The Casbah and its owner, Mona Best, brought about many pivotal moments in the early days of The Beatles.

Original Beatles drummer Pete Best and his brother Roag have been working on converting the house since 2020 and say they're proud to continue with their mother's dream.