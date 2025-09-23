This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Start saving for Christmas now and beat the December stress with simple, practical tips 🎄

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas is one of the most expensive times of the year for UK households

Starting to save in September gives you three months to build a festive fund

Small weekly contributions can prevent reliance on credit cards or overdrafts

Early saving helps avoid December panic and allows smarter shopping for deals

Developing a short-term savings habit can lead to better money habits long-term

Christmas might still feel a long way off, but the festive season is never far from people’s minds, particularly when it comes to the costs involved.

But with three months to go, is September too early to start saving for Christmas, or could now be the perfect time?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research regularly shows that Christmas is one of the most expensive times of the year for UK households.

Between presents, decorations, food, travel, and social events, the average family can easily spend hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds.

Last year, according to various consumer surveys, British households spent an average of more than £700 on Christmas, and while it’s an exciting time, the financial burden can quickly turn into a source of stress.

Many families rely on credit cards, overdrafts, or buy now pay later (BNPL) services to cover the cost, leaving them with debts to manage long into the new year. That’s where planning ahead comes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why September makes sense

Starting to save in September gives you a crucial three-month window to build up a festive fund. Even relatively small amounts put aside each week can make a noticeable difference by December.

For example:

£10 a week from now until Christmas would give you around £130 to spend.

£20 a week would add up to nearly £260.

Even just setting aside the cost of one takeaway coffee or lunch a few times a week could free up £100 or more.

It may not cover everything, but it could be the difference between having to put gifts on a credit card and being able to pay upfront. The earlier you start, the more manageable it becomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shopper walks with her purchases along the main shopping street Oxford Street in London. Starting to save in September gives you three months to build a festive fund (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Avoiding the December panic

Another reason to begin saving now is to help spread out the financial impact. Leaving everything until the last few weeks of the year often leads to panic-buying and overspending.

By saving in September, you’re giving yourself breathing room, both financially and mentally. It also makes it easier to take advantage of deals and discounts that appear in the run-up to December.

Retailers begin launching festive promotions as early as October, and if you’ve already got some money set aside, you can shop more strategically rather than rushing at the last minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building better saving habits

Starting with a short-term goal like Christmas can be a helpful stepping stone. It’s a manageable target that helps you practice the habit of putting money aside regularly.

Once Christmas is over, you could carry on the same saving habit into the new year, turning it towards other goals, whether that’s a holiday, an emergency fund, or paying off debts.

In that sense, using September as the starting point isn’t too early, it’s the perfect opportunity to begin.

What if money is tight?

Of course, with the ongoing cost of living pressures, not everyone has spare cash to set aside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If saving feels out of reach, there are still steps you can take to ease the burden of Christmas spending:

Plan ahead: Make a budget for gifts, food, and activities, and stick to it.

Make a budget for gifts, food, and activities, and stick to it. Shop smarter: Look out for loyalty points, cashback offers, or supermarket savings schemes.

Look out for loyalty points, cashback offers, or supermarket savings schemes. Get creative: Homemade gifts, secret Santa arrangements, or shared family meals can all cut costs without cutting joy.

Even if you can’t save large amounts, small changes in approach can make the season more affordable.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Utility Warehouse Cut costs by bundling household bills with Utility Warehouse (aff) £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now With household expenses continuing to rise and energy bills still higher than pre-crisis levels, more people are turning to Utility Warehouse (UW) to save money. UW lets you bundle services like broadband, mobile, energy and insurance into one streamlined account—reducing hassle while unlocking multi-service discounts. The more you bundle, the more you save. Customers benefit from a single monthly bill, up to £400 towards early exit fees, and access to cashback on everyday spending. UW also offers the UK’s cheapest variable energy tariff when bundled, helping shield households from further price hikes. Find out more about switching to Utility Warehouse