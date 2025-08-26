Thousands of staff and shoppers face weeks of uncertainty 😟

Poundland could run out of money by September 7 unless a rescue plan is approved

The retailer has already announced 68 store closures, with more at risk if the plan fails

Around 1,300 jobs are under threat, including staff at two warehouses due to shut

New owners Gordon Brothers have pledged a £90m cash injection to stabilise the business

Shoppers face reduced access to Poundland stores, with online sales also being scrapped

One of the nation’s favourite discount retailers is facing a financial crisis that could see it run out of money within days unless a court-approved restructuring plan goes ahead.

The High Court was told this week that Poundland could be insolvent by Sunday, September 7 if the plan is not sanctioned.

Founded in 1990 in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, Poundland now operates around 800 stores across the UK and employs roughly 14,700 staff.

But its financial troubles have come to a head following a difficult two years in the retail sector, with rising costs and challenging economic conditions contributing to a pre-tax loss of £35.7 million in the 2024 financial year.

The company’s proposed restructuring plan, which requires court approval, would inject a total of £90 million into the business, including £30 million already provided by new owners Gordon Brothers following their purchase of the business in June for just £1.

If approved, the plan would extend the repayment of £276.5 million in loans by three years, offer a £30 million overdraft facility, and reduce rents at some of the company’s least profitable stores.

Will Poundland stores close?

But the plan comes with a significant cost to jobs and local communities. In June, Poundland announced the closure of 68 stores, which could put around 1,000 roles at risk.

Locations affected include both urban and suburban stores, meaning some shoppers may soon find their nearest Poundland much further away.

Many of the affected stores closed earlier in August, but a number remain on the chopping block. The full list of confirmed Poundland closures is as follows:

Stores closing on August 31:

Blackburn

Cookstown

Erdington

Kimberley

Horsham

Hull Holderness

Kettering

Omagh

Shepherd’s Bush

Southport

Taunton

Stores closing on September 14:

Irvine

In addition to store closures, the retailer will also close two warehouses – its frozen and digital distribution centre in Darton, South Yorkshire, and a site in Springvale, Bilston, West Midlands.

Around 350 employees will be impacted, with the closures linked to Poundland’s decision to stop online sales through its Poundland.co.uk website.

What does it mean for shoppers?

As Poundland navigates this critical period, employees and shoppers alike are left waiting to see whether the discount retailer can stabilise its finances and continue to serve communities that have relied on it for decades.

The High Court hearing is expected to conclude later this week. If the plan is approved, Poundland aims to emerge with a leaner, more financially stable structure, reducing its store count to around 650–700 locations.

If not, the company faces administration, which could trigger more closures and job losses across the UK. In court filings, Poundland’s barrister, Tom Smith KC, said directors would likely place the business into administration by the end of the week.

For now, uncertainty looms over which stores will remain open and what the future holds for the thousands of people who work and shop at Poundland.

Those who rely on the retailer for affordable household goods, groceries, and frozen foods may need to travel further or look elsewhere.

