200 jobs are at risk after the retailer struggled with poor sales and rising costs 💔

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quiz has entered administration and closed 23 stores, putting 200 jobs at risk

The retailer's brand and 42 stores were acquired by Orion, a subsidiary of the Ramzan family

The closures are due to “loss-making or unsustainable” locations not included in the sale

Poor sales during the Christmas period and inflationary pressures contributed to the company’s financial struggles

The deal will preserve most jobs, but 200 employees are affected by the closures

A troubled fashion retailer has closed 23 stores following its entry into administration, putting approximately 200 jobs in jeopardy.

The closures of Quiz stores come despite the brand being acquired in a pre-pack administration deal by a subsidiary of the founding Ramzan family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, the company revealed it was seeking urgent funding, warning that it could run out of cash by March.

Quiz has announced it appointed insolvency firm Teneo as the administrator for Zandra, its subsidiary managing stores in the UK and Ireland.

The administrators brokered a deal with Orion, a company owned by the Ramzan family, to acquire key assets, including the Quiz brand and 42 of its stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo: David Potter/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The retailer said that the deal would preserve the majority of jobs within the business. But 23 "loss-making or unsustainable" stores, which employed around 200 people, were not included in the sale.

The following Quiz clothing stores are expected to close:

Athlone, Athlone Town Centre shopping centre

Brighton, Churchill Square

Bristol, Cribbs Causeway

Derry, Richmond shopping centre

Doncaster, Frenchgate centre

Dundee, Overgate

Enniskillen, Erneside shopping centre

Exeter, Princeshay shopping centre

Falkirk, Howgate centre

Fareham, Whitley shopping centre

Glasgow, Forge shopping centre

Grimsby, Freshney Place

Liverpool, South John Street

Maidstone, Fremlin Walk

Milton Keynes, Silbury Arcade

Motherwell, Brandon Parade South

Newbridge, Whitewater shopping centre,

Peterborough, Queensgate shopping centre

Preston, Friargate Walk

Southampton, Westquay Shopping Parade

Swansea, Queens Arcade

Tallaght, The Square

Telford, Telford shopping centre

Quiz has previously described its sales during the Christmas trading period as "disappointing", and said that its cash reserves were “less than previously anticipated”.

The company attributed the weak performance in part to the “impact of inflationary pressures on consumer confidence and spending”.

What do you think about Quiz's recent closures and the impact on its workforce? Do you believe the retailer can recover, or is this the end of the road for the brand? Share your thoughts in the comments section.