These are 10 of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool for fuel.
Using the latest* figures from Petrol Prices, we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the 10 cheapest places for fuel. *Prices were checked on October 31, 2025. Always check prices onsite before you buy.
1. Go Kirkdale, Brewster Road, Liverpool L4 3TL
Go Kirkdale - 124.9p per litre for petrol. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Stock image
2. Essar Brewster Street (Brewster Street Service Station), L4 3TL
Essar Brewster Street - 124.9p per litre for petrol. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Essar
3. Go St Mary’s Road, Liverpool L19 0NE
Go St Mary’s Road - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per lire for diesel. | jittawit.21 - stock.adobe.com
4. Go Garston Way, Liverpool L19 2JA
Go Garston Way - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per lire for diesel. | Google - pic of former site in 2024.