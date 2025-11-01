Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 121.9p per litre for petrol. 129.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required.placeholder image
Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 121.9p per litre for petrol. 129.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required. | Google

The 10 cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool for fuel, according to Petrol Prices

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT

Here are Liverpool's top 10 most affordable petrol stations, based on the latest Petrol Prices data.

Using the latest* figures from Petrol Prices, we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the 10 cheapest places for fuel. *Prices were checked on October 31, 2025. Always check prices onsite before you buy.

Go Kirkdale - 124.9p per litre for petrol. 132.9p per litre for diesel.

1. Go Kirkdale, Brewster Road, Liverpool L4 3TL

Go Kirkdale - 124.9p per litre for petrol. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Stock image

Essar Brewster Street - 124.9p per litre for petrol. 132.9p per litre for diesel.

2. Essar Brewster Street (Brewster Street Service Station), L4 3TL

Essar Brewster Street - 124.9p per litre for petrol. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Essar

Go St Mary’s Road - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per lire for diesel.

3. Go St Mary’s Road, Liverpool L19 0NE

Go St Mary’s Road - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per lire for diesel. | jittawit.21 - stock.adobe.com

Go Garston Way - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per lire for diesel.

4. Go Garston Way, Liverpool L19 2JA

Go Garston Way - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per lire for diesel. | Google - pic of former site in 2024.

