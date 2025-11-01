These are 10 of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool for fuel.

Using the latest* figures from Petrol Prices , we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the 10 cheapest places for fuel. *Prices were checked on October 31, 2025. Always check prices onsite before you buy.

1 . Go Kirkdale, Brewster Road, Liverpool L4 3TL Go Kirkdale - 124.9p per litre for petrol. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Stock image

2 . Essar Brewster Street (Brewster Street Service Station), L4 3TL Essar Brewster Street - 124.9p per litre for petrol. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Essar

3 . Go St Mary’s Road, Liverpool L19 0NE Go St Mary’s Road - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per lire for diesel. | jittawit.21 - stock.adobe.com

4 . Go Garston Way, Liverpool L19 2JA Go Garston Way - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per lire for diesel. | Google - pic of former site in 2024.