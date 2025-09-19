The 11 cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Liverpool for fuel

These are the cheapest petrol stations in Liverpool to fill your tank and get your money’s worth.

Using the latest figures from the Petrol Prices App , we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the cheapest places for fuel. Prices were checked on September 19, 2025. Some venues had not been updated for up to seven days. Always check prices onsite before you buy.

1 . Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat), L3 7HY Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 116.9p per litre for petrol. 126.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required. | Google Street View

2 . Go Kirkdale, Brewster Road, Liverpool L4 3TL Go Bootle/Kirkdale - 119.9p per litre for unleaded. 129.9p per lire for diesel. | Stock image

3 . Essar Brewster Street (Brewster Street Service Station), L4 3TL Essar Brewster Street - 119.9p per litre for unleaded. 129.9p per lire for diesel. | Essar

4 . Applegreen City Services, Great Howard Street, Liverpool L3 7AT Applegreen City Services - 123.7p per litre for unleaded. 132.7p per litre for diesel. | Google