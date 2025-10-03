Denise Walker inducted into Legal 500 Hall of Fame 2026

Glenville Walker's founder Denise Walker has been inducted into the North West Legal 500 Hall of Fame 2026 UK Rankings – standing as the only woman among five leading lawyers recognised for market-leading work and longstanding excellence in corporate and commercial law across Liverpool.

The firm's commercial litigation team has also secured a place in Legal 500's 2026 UK Rankings in the 'Firms to Watch' category in its first year of ranking.

Denise Walker, Founder and Head of Corporate, said: "I'm honoured to be recognised in the Legal 500 Hall of Fame again. This acknowledgement matters because it reflects the quality we deliver for our clients every day.

“It's equally exciting to see our litigation team highlighted as one to watch. Since Michael Smeaton joined us in 2023, we've built real strength in commercial litigation and dispute resolution – and this is just the start. We're in the middle of an ambitious growth plan, bringing in specialist talent to help our clients tackle their toughest challenges. Legal 500 recognition proves we're backing that ambition with excellence at every level." More…

Michael Smeaton, Head of Litigation and Dispute Resolution, added: "Legal 500 rankings aren't given lightly, so being named a firm to watch means a lot. We're a relatively new department, but we're already proving ourselves – approaching every case with the same determination we bring to fighting for our clients. This is about building momentum and delivering results that speak for themselves."