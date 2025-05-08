Double growth for All Round Security following NPIF II funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haydock-based All Round Security is celebrating rapid growth and a significant investment sum to support its accelerated expansion and working capital needs.

Funding to support the working capital needed for this growth has been provided by NPIF II – FW Capital Debt Finance, which is managed by FW Capital as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II).

Established in 1986 by Terry Keegan and Peter Fairbrother, All Round Security is the UK's largest independent UK security specialists for automatic doors, shutters, entry systems and barriers. Customers include River Island, CBRE, Mitie and Heathrow and Manchester Airports to name just a few. Terry retired from the business in 2020 and today the firm is managed by Terry’s son and Managing Director Darren Keegan, and co-founder Peter Fairbrother.

All Round Security has more than doubled its workforce to over 200 people and increased its offering following its recent acquisition of dormakaba’s Northern Service Division in December 2024. As a result, it is responsible for the installation and maintenance service work for over 3,000 additional customers across the North of England in addition to the 25,000 existing sites that they cover nationwide, all delivered by over 100 mobile engineers.

Barry Wilson FW Capital, Ian Flaxman Allica Bank, Sue Barnard British Business Bank and seated at the front Darren Keegan MD at All Round Security.

The significant loan is the largest to date provided from NPIF II – FW Capital and is helping All Round Security to meet this increased volume of work, cashflow requirements and future expansion activity. Additional financial support has been provided by Allica Bank in the form of a Growth Finance revolving working capital facility.

The All Round Security head office is based in Haydock and houses its manufacturing plant and finance operations along with the nationwide service call centre. The company also has 3 further offices in Washington, Falkirk and Heathrow.

Darren Keegan, Managing Director at All Round Security said: “Integrating dormakaba’s Northern Service Division has added greater depth to the Northern half of our business and provided a platform from which to drive even more future growth. The Service Partnership with dormakaba offers a great opportunity for growth with the product support of a worldwide manufacturer.

“We felt the time was right to take on extra work and the backing from FW Capital means we’ve got the working capital to meet the increased volume of work and facilitate our cashflow requirements. We’ve also entered into a financial funding agreement with Allica Bank to help support our expansion. It’s a very busy time for us but it goes without saying that its business as usual for all our customers and we’re looking forward to broadening our reach across the UK.”

Barry Wilson, Investment Executive at FW Capital said: “All Round Security is an impressive business that we’re helping to reach the next level of growth. It has managed to double the size of the business in a short space of time and with our financial backing it is well placed to meet the working capital needs that come with the increased demands for work. We’ve also collaborated with Ian Flaxman at Allica Bank which has provided additional working capital support.”

Sue Barnard, Senior Manager at the British Business Bank, said: “It’s great to see a North West-based business capitalising on the increasing need for security solutions, seeking support from NPIF II to unlock potential and create over 100 new jobs in the region.

“All Round Security is a brilliant example of a business that is using NPIF II funding to support its growth and improve its contribution to the regional economy.”

Ian Flaxman, Head of Growth Finance at Allica Bank said: “We were delighted to work with All Round Security and FW Capital to deliver a funding solution to support the continued growth of this established business.”

The £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II) covers the entire North of England and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II aims to build on the success of the initial fund, with the purpose of driving sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North of England.

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for the North’s smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance. FW Capital will provide debt finance options from £100,000 to £2million to businesses based in the North West of England, with some flexibility to lend across the North.