Engineering loyalty: B-engineering’s commitment to rugby and community

B-engineering Group is proud to become the official sponsor of the Warrington Wolves’ West Stand, following on their commitment to support rugby at every level. Earlier this year, B-engineering sponsored their local grassroot club, Crosfeilds ARLFC, through the sponsorship of their new kit’ shorts and were delighted to continue their support of the game up to the professional league.

Warrington has a vibrant rugby community, with many of B-engineering’s staff growing up with the game. Company director Rob Ditchfield played from the age of 9 until his mid-20s for Crosfields and praised the sport for developing his core values of respect, discipline, teamwork, and strong ethics.

Rob stated, “These values have guided me throughout my career, and to now be in a position to give something back to the club and the sport that shaped me is a real honour."

The West Stand held deep significance for Rob, as it was the very place where he and his Wolves-supporting father regularly watched games and cheered together. Now, having taken over his father’s business, it was a proud moment for them both to see the initial display at the stadium.

Rob Ditchfield at Warrington Wolves Stadium

He reflected “He introduced me to Rugby League and the company he founded, B-engineering, still proudly carries the ‘B’ in his name.”

Karl Fitzpatrick, CEO of Warrington Wolves, added:

“We’re excited to welcome B-engineering Group as our West Stand sponsor. It’s a relationship built on mutual respect and shared goals. Their backing is a great addition to the club, and we’re looking forward to growing this partnership over the coming seasons.”