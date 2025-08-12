A development partner has been selected for Liverpool's iconic Festival Gardens site, which is set to be transformed into a sustainable housing scheme.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool City Council has chosen a joint venture company, led by Urban Splash and igloo Regeneration, following a procurement process launched last Autumn.

The two companies have come together to regenerate the riverside site into an innovative housing scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in Liverpool in 1993, Urban Splash has continued to pioneer the creation of great homes and workspaces across the wider Liverpool city region and beyond. Its portfolio includes the transformation of the Ropewalks in the 1990s, to creating commercial estates like the Matchworks in Speke to large scale regeneration projects across the country.

igloo is a national sustainable developer known for launching the world’s first UN-recognised responsible real estate investment fund in 2002, and becoming the UK's first real estate B Corp in 2016.

The company has led the delivery of many transformative waterside schemes across the UK such as Ouseburn Valley Newcastle, Trent Basin Nottingham, and Dundashill Glasgow.

Montagu Evans is assisting the City Council as part of a multi-disciplinary team comprising project delivery consultant and construction expert Mace, architecture and urban design group Metropolitan Workshop and architectural practice Shedkm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development scheme, one of the largest in northern England, has the backing of Homes England and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

L-R Cllr Nick Small with Jonathan Falkingham of Urban Splash, Peter Connolly of igloo regeneration and Suzy Jones of Urban Splash | Liverpool City Council

Part of a wider 90-acre site, Festival Gardens' Development Zone extends to 27 acres and sits just three miles south of Liverpool city centre.

Jonathan Falkingham, co-founder of Urban Splash, said: "Festival Gardens is truly one of Liverpool's best sites, and it's a huge privilege to have been selected as Liverpool's development partner on the creation of this new riverside neighbourhood.

"Partnering with igloo, a brand that shares our values, our goal is to develop an exemplary, green place, that is accessible and sustainable for everyone, creating a lasting, vibrant community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Connolly, chief executive at igloo Regeneration, added: "This appointment marks not only a huge milestone for us as an innovative joint venture partnership, but also for Liverpool City Region. Festival Gardens is one of the city’s most highly anticipated regeneration sites, and we aim to deliver a truly community-driven riverside neighbourhood that future residents and the wider community will be proud of.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Urban Splash to create a unique approach for this project and believe our shared values that centre around people, place and planet will inspire inclusivity, wellbeing, and a vibrant way of life for the community."

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said Festival Gardens " has the potential to be one of the most exciting and transformational brownfield developments in the country – and today’s announcement is a big step towards realising that vision".

"This is about more than just bricks and mortar, it’s about building the kind of place that people are proud to call home. We’re putting the foundations in place to create a thriving new neighbourhood that reflects the kind of future we want to build – inclusive, innovative, and with our residents in mind."