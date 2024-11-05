Geek+ UK adds 20 UK jobs following creation of Daresbury headquarters

Geek+, a global leader in autonomous mobile robot (AMR) technology, has revealed how opening its new UK headquarters at Sci-Tech Daresbury in 2022 enabled its rapid expansion in the UK and across Europe and helped create a raft of high-quality tech jobs in the Liverpool City Region.

The strategically located headquarters is a hub for innovation, featuring a state-of-the-art robotics experience centre where clients can see Geek+ robots in action and explore cutting-edge solutions for automating logistics and warehouse operations.

Since entering the European market in 2019, Geek+ has deployed projects in over 30 countries, including key collaborations with major UK retailers in the apparel and grocery industries.

The UK location has supported the company’s continued growth, with the Geek+ UK team offering comprehensive services including sales, solution design, implementation engineering, project management, and customer care.

Violet Development at Sci-Tech Daresbury

This has resulted in the creation of over 20 new jobs since opening on campus.

Over the past year, Geek+ has launched several large-scale robotics projects with major UK retailers, including NEXT, one of the nation’s largest fashion and home product retailers. In a collaboration with NEXT at the company’s Dearne Valley Pallet fulfillment center, Geek+ successfully implemented its hybrid “Pick-and-Sort” solution, enabling NEXT to process 16,000 units per day—double the efficiency of manual operations.

This success has led to additional projects across the UK, with Geek+ continuing to provide intelligent warehouse automation solutions to meet the growing demands of the retail and logistics sectors.

Geek+ has also established new partnerships with Logistex, Fortna, and SEC Storage in the UK.

Geek+ at Sci-Tech Daresbury

Brian Lee, Managing Director, EMEA, Geek+ said: “The UK is home to some of our most exciting projects, including large-scale automated parcel sorting and goods-to-person robotics deployments. Our headquarters at Sci-Tech Daresbury have allowed us to serve our UK clients even more effectively and showcase our robotics solutions in action while creating a significant number of job opportunities for local people. It’s a privilege to part of the innovative community here and look forward to welcoming even more new clients to the world-leading services we offer.”

John Leake, Business Growth Director at Sci-Tech Daresbury, said:“In the two years since Geek+ arrived on campus they have proven themselves to be an integral member of our campus community. Sci-Tech Daresbury brings both an attractive location but also strong collaborative networks that enable hi-tech, high growth companies like Geek+ to expand and flourish. We are also seeing international companies like Geek+ seeing Sci-Tech Daresbury, and our “Home for Life” philosophy, as the ideal environment that will support their long-term growth in the UK. It is a pleasure to have them campus and to work closely with the management team of Geek+ UK.”