Glenville Walker announces record growth with 31% increase in turnover

Glenville Walker, the Liverpool-based law firm, today announced a record year of growth, with an impressive 31% increase in billing. This milestone marks eight years since the firm's launch in 2017.

Founded by Denise Walker, Glenville Walker has expanded to employ 23 staff, including 15 fee earners, and has seen a significant increase in corporate deals transacted in 2025. Notable recent deals include representing accounting firm DSG, E3 Cube Limited and D & M Packaging Limited in their management buyouts and completing multiple acquisitions for Aura Hotel Group across the UK in the last 12 months.

2025 has also seen the launch of a planned growth strategy to accelerate the size and reach of the firm, which plans to grow to 50 lawyers by 2030. This year will see growth in the commercial litigation team and commercial property team at partner level, as the firm recruits for an employment law partner.

Other major deals have included the acquisition of Burleydam Garden Centre by Carr Farm Garden Centre Limited in addition to the international reorganisation of Euro Quality Lambs Limited, and its group of companies and the purchase of Hotel Wrexham (formerly known as Holt Lodge Hotel) by AVA Wrexham 2 Ltd. The firm also acted in the transactions of Rossi UK Limited by MBP Holdings Limited and Mortons Travel from Express Coaches, National Express Limited by Rothbury Motors Limited.

In addition to the MBO’s and deals done, Glenville Walker has also represented company sales in three Employee Owned Trusts in the last year, supporting founders who are exiting.

Hazel Walker, CEO of Glenville Walker, commented on the results: “Over the past year we have seen real growth despite challenging times in the marketplace. The deal deadlines created by the budget meant the first half was incredibly busy, and we have continued to see a steady growth in the deal-flow, as uncertainty builds ahead of the Autumn Budget. We have built a robust and resilient business model that enables us to stay true to our partner-led approach, meaning that our clients have the highest level of advice and guidance to navigate

what often can be complex legal issues. We are continuing in our growth plans and investment in our people and systems to ensure that we remain efficient for our clients.”

Denise Walker, Managing Partner and Head of Corporate at Glenville Walker, added: “We are delighted by our steady progress. We are, by intention, an independent group of highly specialists business law specialists. Our model is different from other full-service law firms. We concentrate on the needs of owner-managed businesses, and we have a reputation for getting deals done effectively and efficiently, with the best advice and the strongest team of expert advisors. Although we are making moves to grow the range of specialist lawyers in our team, primarily in the areas of corporate and employment law and we are very optimistic about the future, we do not intend to grow disproportionately as we believe our offering, and our team, are second to none and we prefer not to dilute our skills and expertise with over expansion and the appointment of less experienced lawyers.”

Glenville Walker is an independent, family-run law firm established in 2017, specialising in corporate and commercial, property law, litigation, and employment law, delivering clarity without the jargon. The firm's vision is to create a corporate law firm that speaks its clients' language, turning complex legal problems into simple solutions for business owners.