Growing demand for healthy on-the-go breakfast fuels new travel offering

As busy lifestyles continue to reshape the way people eat, demand for convenient, nutritious breakfasts is on the rise. Recent figures show that 14% more people are now choosing to eat breakfast on-the-go with the return to office working playing a key role. In fact, four in ten consumers are now back at their desks full-time), increasing the need for quick yet healthy meal solutions.

This shift is being reflected across the UK travel sector, where operators are adapting onboard menus to meet changing expectations. One of the latest additions comes from British plant-based PORiJ, which has recently launched onboard TransPennine Express services.

Founded by former airline pilot Daniel Simpson, PORiJ was created in response to the lack of nutritious, satisfying food options available for people on the move. The brand’s instant porridge pots offer a balance of convenience and nutrition, designed for commuters, travellers, and anyone with a busy schedules.

“At PORiJ, our mission is to make food-on-the move as delicious as the food from your kitchen. We aimed to create something indulgent and enjoyable to have whether you're at home, at work, or travelling around. We’re thrilled to be able to provide the travellers of the TransPennine Express a quick, convenient and tasty way to start their day or refuel while on the move.”

For passengers, the introduction of PORiJ reflect a wider trend towards higher quality, health-led food choices during travel.. This partnership signals a broader shift across the travel and food-to-go sectors as operators respond to rising demand for higher quality, plant-based, and functional food offerings designed for modern, fast-paced lifestyles.