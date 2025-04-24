HBD completes £3.6m deal at Huyton’s Beacon 62

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HBD, part of Henry Boot, has completed a £3.6million deal with EG on the Move, which has acquired its ground lease at Beacon 62, a 11.5-acre mixed use development in Huyton, Merseyside.

Beacon 62 is a successful strategic gateway development delivered in partnership by HBD and Barnfield Group. Other occupiers include Jaguar Land Rover dealership Hatfields and Aldi. The project has transformed the site, which sits adjacent to both the M62 and M57 motorways, creating hundreds of new jobs.

HBD acquired the ground lease on the Euro Garages plot in 2019 prior to work beginning on-site. The 2.5-acre site now comprises a Starbucks and a KFC drive-thru restaurant alongside a petrol station.

EG on the Move operates 150 petrol forecourt sites across the UK following the acquisition of the business from EG Group by Zuber Issa.

Beacon 62, Huyton

Christoper Dee and JMW Solicitors acted for HBD, while EG on the Move were represented by Freeths.

Ed Hutchinson, Managing Director of HBD, said: “The sale aligns with our medium-term strategy for our commercial investment portfolio, with a major weighting in industrial and logistics. We continue to take a long-term view, building the value of our portfolio with developments that align with our strategy.”

HBD’s Manchester team are progressing a number of industrial and logistics schemes across the North West, including APTUS, an 800,000 sq ft development in Preston, Lancashire, and TWO45, a 245,000 sq ft net-zero carbon scheme close to Junction 26 of the M6. The portfolio of commercial schemes include net-zero office development, Island, and Colloco, a striking 200,000 sq ft Grade A commercial development with a rooftop pavilion.

HBD, part of Henry Boot, is one of the UK’s most well-established property developers. It boasts an impressive track record, strong financial backing and a reputation for delivery that has seen it become the partner of choice for local authorities, investors and developers. Working with a £1.2bn development pipeline, HBD operates from six UK offices focusing on industrial and logistics, urban development and residential projects.