HJK Construction Announced as Finalist in North West Family Business Awards 2025

HJK Construction, a local family-owned business based in the North West, has been named a finalist in the Construction category of the prestigious North West Family Business Awards 2025.

This year, a record number of family businesses from the region participated in the awards, with HJK Construction distinguishing itself among the strong candidates to secure a spot as a finalist.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, May 9th, 2025, at The Rum Warehouse, Titanic Hotel and Spa in Liverpool. The event will be hosted by Dave Clarkson and Sue Howorth of The Family Business Community, alongside renowned food and drink writer and presenter, Nigel Barden.

Harrison Kiely, Owner of HJK Construction, commented, "We are excited to be recognised as finalists in the North West Family Business Awards. The acknowledgement reflects the dedication and hard work of our team as we strive to uphold the values and legacy of our business. Working alongside my grandad, mum, sister Elli, and cousin Danny every day reinforces my love for the job, and being recognised just shows how important family-run businesses are in the community."

Co-founder and Director of The Family Business Community, Sue Howorth, commented: “The quality of this year’s entries made the judges’ decisions extremely challenging. The finalists should be incredibly proud of their achievements. We’re looking forward to celebrating with all the family businesses in our region."

Dave Clarkson, co-director, added: “We are thrilled by the level of commitment and attention to detail shown by all the applicants. The strength and diversity of the entries have truly impressed us."

Sue Bagguley of Siemens in Manchester, who hosted the Judging Day, also shared her thoughts: “The calibre of applications has been outstanding, and it’s clear that family businesses in our region are both proud and forward-thinking. Many of the entries showcased innovation and a progressive mindset.”

Finalists will soon receive a visit from a specially selected panel of judges, who will assess the businesses before making their final decisions. The winners will be announced at an awards celebration on Friday 9th May 2025.