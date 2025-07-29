How artificial intelligence is generating jobs and improving employee retention in Liverpool

Liverpool’s pioneering adoption of artificial intelligence is helping the city to combat rising UK unemployment data by generating new job opportunities and utilising the technology to retain staff for longer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weakening national employment rate has risen in recent weeks to a four-year high of 4.7%, with vacancies consistently falling nationwide over the past three years.

However, Liverpool is using AI in a bid to buck this trend by creating new jobs through the adoption of the technology by local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025 has already seen a flurry of new multimillion-pound initiatives designed to generate thousands of jobs throughout the city and the emergence of AI as a leading tool to improve the accuracy of recruitment and candidate selection. As a result, there are clear signs that Liverpool is fast becoming a pioneering hub for using the technology to create new opportunities.

AI and Employees

The recent opening of Kyndryl, an innovative AI tech hub located in the city’s iconic Royal Liver Building, is expected to create up to 1,000 new software engineering and AI-related jobs over the next three years, and other initiatives are set to transform employment in Liverpool and Merseyside as a whole.

Dr. Nicola Hodson, IBM UK and Ireland CEO and University of Liverpool alumnus, suggested at 2024’s Liverpool City Region AI Summit that the city is the perfect location to embrace the artificial intelligence boom.

Hodson noted that the United Kingdom’s AI industry is expected to grow to a value of £800 billion by 2035 and that Liverpool’s 20% growth rate, the fastest of any city nationwide, makes the city an ideal adopter of artificial intelligence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool as an AI Hub

With artificial intelligence expected to be a driving force in the creation of 610,000 new jobs in the United Kingdom by 2028, the technology could be a vital component in Liverpool’s ambitions to reverse national unemployment trends and future-proof its industries.

The arrival of Kyndryl as a major employer in the city will not only contribute up to 1,000 new local job opportunities but will also form the cornerstone of Liverpool’s AI-friendly and tech-savvy network.

The business services giant has already formed a partnership with Liverpool-based retail firm The Very Group, and it’s expected to provide a boost to more local employers over the years ahead.

In April, £10 million in Innovation Zone funding was secured to create new AI-powered robotic labs in Liverpool in a bid to accelerate the development of new treatments for deadly diseases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by the Infection Innovation Consortium (iiCON) as part of the wider Liverpool City Region Life Sciences Innovation Zone Programme (LCR Innovation Zone Programme), the project is not only forecasted to generate £40 million in investment in its first three years but could create 8,000 new skilled jobs in the region.

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, suggested that this growing business interest in Liverpool as an artificial intelligence hub is an example of the “Liverpool City Region leading the way in the UK’s AI revolution.”

Supporting Recruitment and Retention

Liverpool’s AI adoption could carry plenty more benefits for the city and the surrounding area than the creation of thousands of new jobs. The technology could also improve candidate selection and retention through intelligent recruitment tools.

The use of AI in recruitment has tripled in the last year, and now 43% of large companies are using AI to interview candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of late, AI has made a noticeable impact across many industries. This has led to change for businesses all across the country as they’ve had to adapt to the rapidly changing landscape and embrace AI, or risk falling behind.

The recruitment industry is no exception. AI is now being used to write job descriptions, screen CVs, and even carry out the first round of interviews. All of these changes can save a recruiter hours of time and speed up the hiring process significantly.

As well as this, the use of AI can help iron out ongoing issues with bias. Unlike humans, AI agents are not going to prematurely judge candidates based on their name, looks, or race. They are only able to assess based on how well a CV aligns with the job description and the quality of the answers given by candidates during the interview.

By updating recruitment processes to utilise AI, businesses are able to shortlist the best candidates without human input. At this stage, HR can then carry out in-person interviews with the prior knowledge that all candidates have the skills and experience required for the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This advancement in technology has quickly been adopted by large companies, but this can leave SMEs with limited budgets fearful that they are not able to keep up.

Modern HR software for small businesses will feature AI tools that can help streamline daily operations and allow recruiters to find the best talent for their team. Being able to centrally manage existing employees as well as recruit new ones, all in the same place, has made recruitment both quicker and more efficient for businesses of all sizes.

Crucially, a more accurate hiring process without the danger of bias creeping in empowers more local employers to hire and retain their staff for longer, helping to protect against turnover and higher volumes of workers unemployed through no fault of their own.

Transforming Liverpool Employment

Liverpool’s conscious effort to embrace the AI boom could help to not only generate thousands of jobs throughout the Northwest but also improve the accuracy of hires among local employers in a way that can help to prevent high instances of turnover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The technology represents an £800 billion opportunity for the country, and Liverpool’s exceptional growth has positioned the city as a high-potential hub for leading the way as an adopter.

With businesses already flocking to the city to build a presence, there’s a buzz surrounding Liverpool’s tech future, and optimism for job growth over the years ahead is high.