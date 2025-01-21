Hydrogen Safe announces as main sponsor for Hydrogen Live

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hydrogen Safe, the hydrogen safety training specialist that acts as a conduit between industry and education, has been confirmed as a main sponsor of the Hydrogen Live 2025 Conference and Exhibition taking place on February 5 and 6 at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result of the sponsorship, the business will take an exhibition space, feature its branding on the main stage and deliver two x 90-minute roundtable sessions to focus on hydrogen and the impact that it will have on education and industry in the next twelve months and beyond.

Engaging with hundreds of delegates across the two-days, the team will also take the opportunity to share insight from strategic sessions it has held over recent months, bringing together education providers, industry experts and policymakers to develop a skills matrix and hydrogen framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director of Hydrogen Safe, Rachael Burns, comments: “We are very much looking forward to Hydrogen Live. Not only is it the perfect platform for us to learn more from our colleagues in the green energy sector, but also to share our insight too and the findings from the strategic sessions we have worked so hard to facilitate.

Hydrogen Live 2024

“It is a very exciting time for our sector, and we want to make sure that we are taking whatever opportunities we can to engage with individuals and businesses that want to access the training they will need to work confidently and safely with and around hydrogen.

“It was once a case of preparing for the future, but as we all move to more sustainable ways of working and focus on achieving net zero, there has never been a greater need to have in place a talented workforce that can deliver hydrogen projects throughout the UK and across the globe.”

Eric Lewis, Managing Director of Foresight Hydrogen, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Hydrogen Safe as one of our main sponsors for Hydrogen LIVE 2025 in Liverpool. With their expertise in hydrogen safety training and commitment to bridging the gap between industry and education, they are the ideal partner for this year’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Hydrogen Safe’s support we want to explore strategies to attract inward investment, develop infrastructure, improve workforce skills, harness job creation and navigate policy regulations – all to drive the transition to Net Zero.”

Members of Hydrogen UK; the Hydrogen Energy Association; Hydrogen South West; and the Net Zero Skills Advisory Board, as well as being a corporate partner of the Greater Manchester Mayors Charity, Hydrogen Safe works with businesses, education providers and individuals to develop and provide tailored solutions that align with their training needs.