Knowsley Safari appoints new general manager

Knowsley Safari in Merseyside has appointed Jon Turley as its new general manager, to further drive the commercial success of the business, while positioning the attraction as an exemplar for guest experience, animal welfare and conservation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon brings a wealth of experience to the Safari, including seven years at Chester Zoo, where he was Head of Guest Experience, responsible for notable milestones including the opening of several new attractions, including Islands Food and Beverage; five years at Chester Cathedral; and ten years at Marks & Spencer, where he opened the retailer’s largest outlet at Cheshire Oaks.

Supporting Knowsley Safari’s CEO, Jon will oversee all business areas including operations, marketing, education and conservation, as well as the animal team, with the aim of ensuring the guest experience is the ‘best day out ever’. Jon will also assume responsibility for the Safari’s environmental impact, implementing new strategies and innovative practices to ensure the business is as sustainable as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remko Plooij, CEO, Knowsley Safari, says: “Jon is a highly respected leader with deep industry knowledge and a proven track record in collaboration, building strong teams and creating exemplary guest experiences. His strategic mindset and ability to inspire others will be invaluable as we continue to cement Knowsley Safari as one of the north west’s best loved attractions.”

Jon Turley, new General Manager at Knowsley Safari

Jon says: “As a long-time admirer of Knowsley Safari, it’s a privilege to lead the business into an exciting period of growth. The safari’s emphasis on conservation, ethical values and bold creativity sets it apart and I’m looking forward to working in this passionate team to enhance the Safari experience for all involved, staff, guests and of course, the animals too.”

Outside of work, Jon is an active member of the Scouting organisation, a school governor and dad to two children aged nine and eleven.

For further information about Knowsley Safari and to keep up-to-date with news, please visit knowsleysafariexperience.com or follow @KnowsleySafari.