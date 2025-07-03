Law firm Jackson Lees Group appoints new head of medical negligence team

Law firm Jackson Lees Group has appointed Jeanette Aspinall as head of its medical negligence department.

The 23-strong team, based at offices in Liverpool and Wirral, handles all aspects of medical negligence claims, with particular experience in complex matters such as catastrophic brain and spinal injuries, serious birth injuries and life-changing injuries including amputation.

It also deals with surgical claims including unnecessary scarring and delayed diagnosis or treatment of diseases such as cancer, as well as care home claims, GP negligence, cerebral palsy and maternity claims.

Jeanette, who has nearly 30 years’ experience in the fields of personal injury, industrial disease and clinical negligence, has joined Jackson Lees as a partner from Scott Rees & Co.

Prior to joining Scott Rees & Co, she was head of clinical negligence at Fletchers Solicitors and before that worked at Canter Levin & Berg.

Jeanette established the clinical negligence team at Fletchers and built it to a department with 86 people. At Scott Rees & Co, she set up a team which grew to being 30-strong.

Jackson Lees is part of the Jackson Lees Group, a full-service practice which also includes Broudie Jackson Canter and Farrington Law. The group employs more than 280 people in total.

Jackson Lees Group is part of MAPD Group, which was founded by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies in 2020 to power the growth of local law firms nationally through acquisition. The initials stand for Making a Positive Difference.

Jeanette said: “Jackson Lees is a well-known and respected firm, and its medical negligence department has an experienced team of lawyers dealing with a very strong caseload, including a range of high-level, high-value complex cases.

“Working for a business that is committed to providing excellent standards of client care is both rewarding and inspiring.

“Jackson Lees employees are empowered to go the extra mile, listen actively to client needs and respond promptly. At the same time, it is important to be commercial, understand the broader business goals and make decisions that balance client care with profitability.

“I am excited to bring my experience of building teams and infrastructure alongside a commercially-focused approach to achieve further growth for the department.

“Being part of the wider MAPD Group also means there is an opportunity to tap into a whole range of shared legal services. The opportunity to join the group was too good to miss, and I look forward to playing my part in its future success.”

Esther Leach, managing director of Jackson Lees Group, said: “We are really excited to welcome Jeanette. She has vast experience and a successful track record of building teams within medical negligence. She is very committed to getting the best outcomes for clients alongside her caring leadership style. We’re delighted to have her on board and cannot wait to see the positive impacts she will make here.”

In addition to medical negligence matters, Jackson Lees advises clients across a diverse range of specialisms including family matters, wills and probate, conveyancing, commercial, litigation, Court of Protection and personal injury.

Broudie Jackson Canter specialises in civil liberties and social welfare, with teams working on actions against the police, inquests and inquiries, immigration, criminal matters, prison law and family and children law. It is representing around 1,500 clients at the Covid Inquiry and has been instrumental in shaping the Hillsborough Law.

Farrington Law specialises in private client services and commercial property.