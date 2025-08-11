Licensing specialist boosts law firm Bermans' offering to leisure and hospitality sector

Law firm Bermans has bolstered its offering to the leisure and hospitality sector with the appointment of David Crank to head its licensing operations.

David has joined after 18 years at DWF and is based in Bermans’ Liverpool office.

He acts for a range of leisure and hospitality clients across England, Scotland and Wales, including hotel and restaurant chains and sports clubs.

David advises on a variety of licensing matters for premises, including those permitting alcohol, music, dance, film and theatre as well as addressing hours of operation.

L-R Cosmin Armene, David Crank and Fergal O'Cleirigh

He will be supported by Cosmin Armene in Bermans’ property team to grow the firm’s presence in the sector.

Fergal O’Cleirigh, senior partner at Bermans’ Liverpool office and the head of its property and construction team, said: “David is a well-known operator in the north west business community with an excellent reputation and vast experience in the field of licensing, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the practice.

“We have always had a specialism in the leisure and hospitality industry, and David`s appointment will enhance our offering in the sector.

“He is bringing with him clients which are all household names, and they will continue to receive the same outstanding quality of service with us. David will work closely with Cosmin to assist clients on a wide variety of licensing matters.”

Bermans, which has offices in Liverpool and Manchester, provides a full-service commercial legal offering to owner-managed and SME businesses, including property advice to developers, investors and funders.

Since 2022, Bermans has been part of MAPD Group, which was founded by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies in 2020 to power the growth of local law firms nationally through acquisition. The initials stand for Making a Positive Difference.

David said: “It’s an exciting time to join Bermans and the opportunity was too good to miss.

“I look forward to continuing to serve my client base and working with colleagues to expand Bermans’ offering to the leisure and hospitality sector.”

He is the latest addition to Bermans’ ranks in Liverpool, where James Harris joined as a partner in the property and construction team earlier this year. Other recent arrivals there include property partner Usha Sharma, corporate partner Paul Edels and paralegal Paul Rabette.

Among David’s interests outside of work is an involvement in rugby union, formerly as a player then as a spectator, and recently he has taken on the role of chairman at Firwood Waterloo Rugby Club.