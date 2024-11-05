Liverpool-based business proud of role in construction of Everton Stadium

HESIS, one of the UK’s leading fire and security maintenance specialists, has played a key role in the construction of Everton Football Club’s landmark new stadium situated on the city’s revamped waterfront.

The Liverpool-based business has fully designed, supplied, installed and tested the ground’s state-of-the-art fire alarm, emergency telephone and PAVA systems in collaboration with lead contractor Laing O’Rourke and sound and communication specialist TG Baker.

Situated on the banks of the River Mersey, the 52,888-capacity Everton Stadium will be one of the most environmentally friendly football stadia ever built when it opens in August 2025.

The stunning new facility not only combines brick, glass and steel components but also ensures that historic city dock buildings are incorporated into the ultra-modern design.

Everton FC is investing more than £55m to preserve, restore and celebrate the heritage assets at Bramley-Moore Dock – opening up a site to the public which had sat behind locked gates for many years.

Since 2007, HESIS – a part of the HE Simm Group – has established itself as one of UK’s leading fire and security firms with clients in the aviation, hotel & leisure, and residential development fields, to name but a few.

While Everton Stadium represents its first football arena contract, HESIS has recently worked successfully alongside Laing O’Rourke on extensive projects at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre and The Royal Liverpool Hospital.

The latest in cutting-edge equipment from Honeywell GENT has been installed on the project, with its innovative Connected Life Safety Solutions (CLSS) and Self-Test Detectors utilised for the very first time in a sporting stadium or arena.

Designed to improve levels of compliance and increase operational reliability, the state-of-the-art equipment has revolutionised the industry with the CLSS providing valuable compliance data on when alarms have been tested, and the Self-Test Detectors enabling crucial testing to be done swiftly and less intrusively.

Chief Executive Officer of The HE Simm Group, Gareth Simm, comments: “On a very personal note, this project means so much to me and the Simm family. For generations we have all supported Everton.

Iconic

“Attending matches as a boy, I never dreamed our family business would have the opportunity to deliver the iconic new stadium. It has always meant a great deal to us to be able to contribute to the club’s successes via tickets, corporate support and assisting in the well-known charitable endeavours the club has undertaken.

“Our involvement in the delivery of the Everton Stadium would be a fitting tribute to my grandfather and the business he founded over 70 years ago, in Liverpool.”

Managing Director of HESIS, Barry Juggins, comments: “As a Liverpool-based company, we are fully aware of the profile associated with this project. The future of the city, the waterfront, and particularly the areas around the existing Goodison Park Stadium are all bound up in the successful delivery of this project.

“Using our unrivalled knowledge and expertise, we aim to leave a lasting, positive legacy for this area of Liverpool. Working with Laing O’Rourke and its stakeholders, we will ensure that the people of Liverpool view the new stadium with a sense of pride, as a beacon of how our industry can be a force for good.

“To have the opportunity to play a part in the future of Bramley-Moore Dock is extremely exciting for me personally, and equally inspiring for our entire team.”

Premier League Everton FC has played at its current Goodison Park home since 1892 and HESIS has pledged to support plans to create new community-focused legacy development on the site when the club moves to its new stadium.