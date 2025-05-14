Liverpool-based Quickline Couriers announces the opening of new office in Leeds.

Liverpool-based Quickline Couriers have announced the opening of a new office in Leeds. The firm, founded in 2016, specialises in dedicated courier services and provides urgent response, same-day collections, and delivers to any UK or European destination. Their expansion into Leeds reflects their continued growth in the courier and haulage market.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-founder and director Andy Martin explains: “We’re pleased to be managing increasing demand for our services, and our new office in Leeds marks our development into the Yorkshire region.”

He adds: “We operate nationally and have expertise in serving clients across the North West and Midlands. We’re now moving east, to Yorkshire, to increase our geographical footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our existing offices are in Liverpool, Preston, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham. Our new office in Leeds is part of our planned regional expansion.

Quickline Couriers are meeting demand with a new office in Leeds.

“The heart of our operations is strategically located within our six locations, meaning we have access to all major motorways and roads. This enables us to provide a prompt and efficient delivery service.”

Quickline Couriers provide a range of courier services and have built a specialism in dedicated courier services, providing tracked, insured and secure services to commercial and private clients, for the delivery of urgent consignments such as machine parts, medical supplies or confidential, time-sensitive documents.

Andy Martin says: “Our direct courier service is trusted by our clients. The service involves a dedicated vehicle and driver, exclusively handling a specific delivery. This eliminates the risk of delays caused by multiple stops or shared loads, making it the ideal solution for time-critical or sensitive consignments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He concludes: “We’ve built a strong client base, across ten years of successful trading, including manufacturing businesses, legal firms, events companies, and retailers, all of whom trust us to fulfil their deliveries quickly, securely, and professionally. Our service proposition is 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, urgent response, same-day collections and deliveries. Our clients regard us as ‘Uber for parcels’.

Andy Martin, Director of Quickline Couriers.,

“We’re delighted that the opening of our Leeds office brings the number of Quickline Courier locations to six, across the North West, Yorkshire and Midlands. We’re developing at an ambitious but sustainable pace to ensure that we continue our impressive growth across the UK.”

The firm is also continuing with their expansion into haulage and logistics, as well as their European delivery service.